/Nearly half of young people trust AI over humans to check facts, major study finds

Almost half of young people now trust artificial intelligence more than a human to verify facts, according to a large new study. Its authors warn that schools face a "crisis of relevance" unless they adapt to AI's rapid advance. The survey covered more than 4,000 people aged 11 to 24 in England. It found that nearly 87 per cent already use AI tools, and 47 per cent said they would trust AI over a human for fact-checking. Among secondary school pupils, 63 per cent use AI for homework and 77 per cent rely on it to grasp topics they find difficult.

Asked whether AI has made school education more or less important, 42 per cent said less. Fewer than 10 per cent believe their schools or universities are adequately preparing them for a future alongside the technology.

The findings form part of a landmark report co-authored by Sir Anthony Seldon and tech entrepreneur Tim Bunting. It argues that British classrooms are teaching for an "AI-less world that no longer exists," and that they risk looking like a "protective fiction" rather than genuine preparation for work and life.

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The report says education has failed to keep pace with young people's use of AI, and that the gap is eroding the perceived value of the institution itself. Without a robust human response, it says, young people are placing their trust in AI. It criticises schools and universities for behaving as if AI were a temporary contaminant to be fenced off.

The report lands amid debate over how the state should respond to AI in classrooms. Prime minister Andy Burnham recently unveiled plans to introduce technical courses linked to AI and local industries into the national curriculum. The report does not consider such measures enough. It calls the "chaotic and anarchic" arrival of AI in schools the greatest dereliction of responsibility by government this century, and says parents, teachers, governors, school leaders and pupils are crying out for trusted guidance.

It urges ministers to adopt a 10-point action plan, including a dedicated AI rapid response unit within the Department for Education (DfE) and a national network of 100 "AI champion" schools and colleges.