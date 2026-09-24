/Mumbai Indians appoint Luke Williams as head coach for Women’s Premier League

Mumbai Indians on Thursday (Sep 24) appointed Luke Williams as their new head coach for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), replacing former Australia cricketer Lisa Keightley. MI confirmed the change in a statement, saying, “Mumbai Indians have announced that Lisa Keightley has decided to move on from her role as Head Coach of Mumbai Indians, with Luke Williams appointed as her successor ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League season.”

Mumbai Indians co-owner Nita M Ambani welcomed Williams and backed him to help the team achieve further success.

“We are delighted to welcome Luke Williams to the Mumbai Indians family. Luke is a proven winner and brings with him rich experience, a deep understanding of the women’s game, and a strong commitment to developing players. Our girls have created a proud legacy in the WPL, and I am confident that, with Luke’s guidance and Harman’s leadership, they will continue to grow, achieve greater success, and inspire young girls everywhere to dream big. I wish Luke, and the entire team the very best as we begin this exciting new chapter together. I would also like to thank Lisa Keightley for her contribution to Mumbai Indians and wish her the very best for the future.”

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Williams said he was excited to join the franchise and work with its players and support staff.

“I am really excited to be joining Mumbai Indians, a respected and successful organisation, and working with this talented group of players and support staff. We have a great opportunity to build something together, play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for success. I’m looking forward to the challenge and to giving our fans plenty to be proud of.”

Williams has nearly 20 years of coaching experience across Australia, England and India and has also worked as an assistant coach with the England Women’s team since 2025.

He is a three-time Bradman Medal winner in grade cricket, having received the award in the 2005/06, 2007/08 and 2009/10 seasons.

Mumbai Indians have won two of the four WPL editions, lifting the title in 2023 and 2025 under Harmanpreet Kaur. However, they finished fourth last season and missed out on the playoffs after recording three wins and five defeats.