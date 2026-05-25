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Israeli envoy to US Yechiel Leiter’s son critically injured in West Bank ramming attack

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 24:20 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 24:20 IST
Israeli envoy to US Yechiel Leiter’s son critically injured in West Bank ramming attack

Israeli soldiers board a vehicle after conducting a raid in the Palestinian village of Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem on September 21, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The son of Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, was critically injured in a ramming attack near Beit Horon in the occupied West Bank, while the Palestinian driver was shot dead at the scene.

The son of Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter was critically injured in a ramming attack in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. The attack took place a day before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to address the United Nations.

Neria Leiter, a reserve soldier stationed at a checkpoint near the settlement of Beit Horon, was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem after the attack, according to emergency response services.

Yechiel Leiter said his son needed a miracle after the attack. "Neria needs a miracle. Neria continued to serve in the reserves after losing his older brother, Moshe Yedidya Leiter," Leiter said on X, referring to his other son who was killed in action in Gaza in November 2023.

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Netanyahu also responded to the incident on X.

"My wife Sara and I, together with all the people of Israel, are praying for a miracle," Netanyahu said.

Driver shot dead at scene

The driver of the car was identified as 29-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Suleiman, a Palestinian from the nearby village of Beit Ur al-Tahta. He was shot and killed at the scene, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Neria's elder brother, 39-year-old Moshe Yedidya Leiter, was killed while fighting in Gaza in November 2023. He was killed in the first weeks of the war that began after the Hamas-led attack on Israel the previous month.

The ramming attack came just days after a shooting in the West Bank on the eve of the Jewish high holiday of Yom Kippur.

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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