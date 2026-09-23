/IIT Bombay CCTV footage emerges: Sahil Wakode seen looking at phone in examination hall

Mumbai: CCTV footage from IIT Bombay has emerged showing BTech student Sahil Wakode in the examination hall before he was found dead on the institute campus.

The footage shows Wakode seated on the first bench of the examination hall, with other students seated behind him.

At one point, Wakode looks down towards his lap, where he appears to be checking something on his phone while the examination is underway.

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A professor conducting the examination then approaches Wakode and appears to question him.

The footage shows the professor taking the examination material from Wakode and asking him to leave the hall.

Wakode gets up from his seat, gathers his belongings and walks out of the examination hall along with the professor.

The other students remain seated and continue with their examination.

What the CCTV footage shows

The footage provides a visual sequence of events inside the examination hall but does not capture the complete conversation between Wakode and the professor.

It also does not, by itself, establish what happened after Wakode left the examination hall or the circumstances surrounding his death.

The CCTV footage is now significant for investigators as they reconstruct Wakode’s movements on the day of the incident.

Police investigation underway

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating Wakode’s death and is examining CCTV footage from different parts of the IIT Bombay campus to establish a timeline of his movements.

Investigators are also looking into what happened after he left the examination hall, including his interactions with faculty members and other students.

The circumstances surrounding the examination and Wakode’s interaction with the professor are also being examined as part of the investigation.

Wakode’s family has levelled allegations against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and raised concerns about the treatment their son allegedly received at the institute. These allegations are currently part of the investigation and have not been established by the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Professor Doolla has been asked to proceed on leave as IIT Bombay conducts its internal inquiry.