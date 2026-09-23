/Mikel Arteta verbally agrees to three-year extension with Arsenal after title-winning Premier League season

Mikel Arteta, the manager who took Arsenal to glory last season for the club's first Premier League title since 2004, has agreed to a verbal extension to his contract. Arteta's latest three-year contract, which was signed in 2024, was set to end after the ongoing season. Under the extension, Arteta will stay at Arsenal for three more years, taking his overall stay past a decade. He became Arsenal manager in December 2019, replacing Unai Emery, and is now the longest-serving Premier League manager after Manchester City's Pep Guardiola left after last season.

Arteta agrees to extend stay with Arsenal

Arsenal management is very happy with Arteta's performance, which included a place in the Champions League final last season apart from winning the Premier League. Arsenal, however, lost the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shootout in Budapest, Hungary.

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His current contract, as reported by The Guardian, is believed to be £10 ($13) million and a bonus of £5 ($6.5) million if qualified for the Champions League. The 44-year-old Spaniard is expected to get a hefty raise after last season's heroics.

The negotiations for his contract extension have been going on since the end of last season in May earlier this year, but were put on hold during the summer transfer window.

What Arteta said about contract extension

Under Arteta, Arsenal started the ongoing season with seven consecutive wins across all competitions before losing to Brighton 0-3 in a shock defeat on Saturday (Sep 19) in the Premier League. Before the game, Arteta spoke about his extension and said: "I think we are all very much aligned. Whenever the time is right, we’ll get that done. There is nothing to be concerned about. I think we both have the same ambition and the same will."