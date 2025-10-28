/ICC plans T20I expansion and fewer ODIs in 2027–2031 FTP cycle: Report

The ICC will meet in Dubai this week to plan the next Future Tour Programme (FTP) from 2027 to 2031. Starting Tuesday (Sep 22), the apex body will conduct cricket operations, including discussions on the FTP, whose current cycle ends in March 2027.

More T20Is, Fewer ODIs

ICC Full Members are expected to play more T20Is in the next cycle, with the ICC reducing the number of bilateral ODIs. With 50-over cricket feeling the squeeze from the rise of T20 leagues worldwide, the ICC wants to cash in on the shorter format’s expansion. Rudi van Vuuren, Namibia Cricket chair and newly inducted ICC Board director, recently expressed excitement over more opportunities for the Associate Nations.

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That, however, doesn’t indicate that the One-Dayers are dead. The ODI World Cup remains the game’s showpiece event, and the ICC will put more tri-series and quadrangular series on the agenda to make the format more meaningful.

No Changes in Big 3 Plans

While the final FTP is far from being finalised, the Big 3 - India, Australia and England - are committed to their schedules with each other. The Ashes continues its usual pattern, with series in 2027 (England), 2029-30 (Australia) and 2031 (England), while England will travel to India for a five-match series in early 2028, before hosting India in mid-2029.

Moreover, the upcoming FTP will also present a scheduling conflict with the Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket returns to the Games for the first time since 1900. The Games will take place in July, midway through England’s summer window. The week-long men’s T20 cricket is likely to clash with England’s home Test series against the West Indies.

Not only the Big 3 but also the other Full Members will need to commit to playing India, Australia and England during the next FTP. South Africa, meanwhile, is expected to host India immediately after the 2027 ODI World Cup, co-hosting alongside Zimbabwe and Namibia.