/$110 billion Warner Bros merger: Paramount reaches settlement with 12 US states

Paramount Skydance has moved one step forward in its $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) as it reached an agreement with a coalition of 12 US states that had taken legal action to stop the transaction.

Paramount settles lawsuit

On Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement and said, "This settlement is not a vote of support for this merger; it’s not a blessing of the broader merger. Broadly speaking, we believe further consolidation in markets that are essential to American economic life doesn’t serve the American economy, consumers or competition well."

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The update arrives after the states stated that joining two of Hollywood's major studios together could reduce competition across the film and television industries. The proposed deal would bring Paramount's operations together with WBD's major assets, including Warner Bros., HBO Max, CNN and CBS.

Settlement requirements

According to reports, Paramount has committed to release at least 30 films annually during the first two years following the transaction. That figure will increase to 32 movies a year for the subsequent three years.

The agreement also contains provisions intended to ensure that the production target is met with substantial theatrical releases. At least four films each year are required to be independent productions.

Paramount could reportedly face a $30 million penalty for every film it falls short of the agreed target. If the company fails to meet its obligations, the settlement also allows for the potential sale of Paramount's 49% stake in Miramax.

The agreement states Paramount will invest an additional $1.5 billion in domestic film production over five years.

Under the initial terms, at least 20% of film production would take place in the US during the first two years, with that share rising over the following three years.

Additionally, Paramount has agreed to establish independent editorial boards for both CBS and CNN. An independent monitor will also be appointed to oversee the company's compliance with the settlement.

Why was the merger challenged?

California and the other states filed their lawsuit in July after US federal regulators had cleared the transaction. The coalition argued that the combination of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery could concentrate too much power in Hollywood.

Along with the states, the Writers Guild of America had separately filed a lawsuit, arguing that the transaction could affect writers, employment and working conditions across the entertainment industry.

The guild has now settled its case as well. As part of its agreement, Paramount is expected to contribute $17.5 million to the WGA health fund, cover legal costs and provide protections against writer layoffs at CBS News Broadcast for five years.