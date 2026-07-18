/Paramount-Warner Bros merger: Court hears multi-state challenge against $111B deal

Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery deal faces major challenges. While the deal was locked between two of Hollywood’s biggest production houses, it has now been challenged in court. On Friday, a judge heard a plea from 12 states, led by California, to stop the merger. Hollywood’s biggest studios, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, had agreed to a historic $110 billion deal.

On Monday, the lawsuit was filed, and on Friday, a hearing was held to decide whether a judge would temporarily pause the deal.

Paramount-Warner Bros merger: Court hears multi-state challenge

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Paramount Skydance’s proposed takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery has been debated for a long time, and now attorneys general from 12 states have sued to block the deal.



On Friday, the hearing was held, with the court saying it would issue a ruling by next Wednesday.Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin has reportedly suggested that Paramount had conceded it would not suffer harm from a temporary restraining order, which would put the deal on hold for 28 days.

During the hearing, Paramount’s lead attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, said that states have failed to prove their point that the deal is an, 'anticompetitive.'