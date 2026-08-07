/Michael 2 plans revealed: Makers to start filming soon with THIS release window

After the mind-blowing success of Michael starring Jaafar Jackson, all eyes are now on the second part of the movie that will explore the life of pop icon Michael Jackson further. Work on the sequel has already begun, and the makers hope to start production soon.
Released in April, Michael opened to huge numbers at the box office, with strong performance not just domestically but worldwide as well.
Michael 2: Here's when the movie will go on the floor
Starring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, the film chronicles the legendary artist's rise from a child star to becoming one of the world’s most iconic performers. Following the massive success, the makers are hoping to start production in late 2026 or early 2027.
On Thursday, Lionsgate’s motion picture chief Adam Fogelson talked about the sequel, saying that he hopes to release the movie by the end of next year or in the first half of 2028. However, the studio has yet to give a green light to the sequel.
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While the first movie mainly explored his life as a child star, his rise as a solo artist, and his conflicts with his father, the second movie will also touch upon other milestones, historic tours, and the controversies and the allegations that have largely been associated with his name.
Michael: Box office success and what was it about?
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael had an unprecedented run at the box office. The film tells the story of the pop star, from his time in his family's band, The Jackson 5, to exploring his career as a solo artist, his early hits, and eventually taking the world by storm with his superhits.
In July, the movie finally entered the billion-dollar club as it earned $1 billion at the worldwide box office. These box office figures were beyond what anyone expected from the movie at the time of its release in April. This was Lionsgate's first film to achieve this milestone. The movie earned $371.8 million domestically and $629.8 million globally. With this, the movie also became the highest-grossing biopic, surpassing the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Apart from Jaafar, the movie stars Juliano Krue Valdi as a younger version of Michael. Nia Long stars as Katherine Jackson, Colman Domingo portrays the family patriarch, Joe Jackson. The film also features Miles Teller as lawyer-manager John Branca, Laura Harrier as producer Suzanne de Passe.