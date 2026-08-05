/Mark Zuckerberg apologises to Indian government over harmful content, platform errors amid PM video row

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has apologised to the Indian government over the presence of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), deepfake content and operational mistakes on the company’s platforms, according to government sources.

The apology came as senior Meta executives, including Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan, held talks with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in New Delhi.

Discussions focused on content moderation failures, compliance with Indian law and the temporary removal of a video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Sources said Zuckerberg expressed regret for the CSAM and deepfake material circulating on Facebook, Instagram and other Meta services, as well as broader errors in how the platforms were run.

Indian officials made clear during the meetings that Meta may not qualify as an “intermediary” under the Information Technology Act. Because the company actively selects which users see particular content through its algorithms and recommendation systems, the legal protection known as safe harbour does not apply in the same way, the sources added.

Safe harbour normally shields platforms from liability for user-generated content provided they follow certain rules.

The developments form part of heightened scrutiny of Meta in India. A parliamentary committee had earlier demanded an unqualified personal apology from Zuckerberg within three days over the brief removal of the prime minister’s video, warning that failure to comply could lead to the withdrawal of safe harbour protections. The video, which addressed issues including examination paper leaks, was unavailable for several hours before being restored. Meta has attributed the removal to a technical error.

