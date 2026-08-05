/Security forces recover 45 scrap shells in joint search operation in Sopore

In an unusual recovery, security forces recovered 45 scrap shells during a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) conducted in the Ghat Ningli and Sheer Colony areas of Sopore in north Kashmir.

The operation was jointly launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Sopore, 177 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and 52 Rashtriya Rifles (Army) under the jurisdiction of Police Station Amargadh as part of ongoing security measures and area domination exercises.

According to official sources, the speculative search operation was carried out following routine security inputs, with joint teams conducting a thorough search of the identified locations.

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During the operation, security personnel recovered 45 scrap shells from the residential house of Shahbaz Aziz Dar, son of Abdul Aziz Dar, a resident of Sheer Colony, Sopore. Officials said the recovered shells appear to be scrap in nature and do not, at this stage, indicate the presence of any usable ammunition.

The recovered material has been taken into custody for detailed examination by the concerned agencies to determine its origin and nature. Officials said the investigation will also ascertain how the scrap shells came to be stored at the residence and whether any legal provisions have been violated.

No arrests had been reported in connection with the recovery. Authorities said further investigation is underway to establish all relevant facts and circumstances surrounding the recovery.

Security forces have been carrying out regular search operations across parts of the Valley as part of their ongoing efforts to maintain security and prevent the misuse or concealment of arms, ammunition, and other suspicious material.