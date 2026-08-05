/Donald Trump calls Abdul El-Sayed a 'communist loser', seeks FBI probe into Michigan primary

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed claims about election integrity during a primetime address, citing the Michigan primary as an example of what he called election-related misconduct. Trump was visibly displeased at the victory of progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed and called him a "communist loser" who hates “Jews and Israel".

Trump called the victory of El-Sayed good news for Republicans: “El-Sayed, a Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel, is the projected winner in his race with the Socialist. As usual, the Polls were way off on this one. She was not expected to do nearly as well as she did. Now, the Dumocrats crazy policies will only get worse!”

Trump alleged that Michigan-based “Get Out The Voter” organisation attempted to submit fraudulent voter registration forms. Trump said he directed federal authorities to investigate the poll. “Tonight, I’m asking the FBI director to ensure that the matter is fully investigated and to work with the Department of Justice to prosecute those responsible for any crimes,” said Trump.

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He further doubled down on his claims and called Michigan the most corrupt voting area in the United States, “Wayne County (Detroit) in Michigan is one of the most corrupt voting areas in the United States, if not the World. It is strictly Third World! Miracles happen in Wayne County, including more votes being cast than there are voters, by a lot. Therefore, the Communist, who is not liked in Detroit, is potentially in “Vote Counter” trouble," wrote Trump in a Truth Social post.

His post came soon before the Associated Press called the race between El-Sayed, who had held a narrow lead over US Rep. Haley Stevens for several hours. El-Sayed had 48.5% of the vote, compared with 47.5% for Stevens.