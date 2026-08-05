/Pradeep Rawat died at 74: Revisit the unforgettable roles that defined his career

Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, best known for his memorable roles in films such as Ghajini and Lagaan, died on August 4, 2026, at the age of 74, leaving behind an impressive body of work in Hindi and South Indian cinema.
Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for his powerful performances in Ghajini, Lagaan, Sarfarosh, and many more, passed away on August 4, 2026, at the age of 74 after battling cancer. Remembering him, here’s a look at his iconic roles that left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
The late actor played a ruthless business tycoon-turned-crime lord, Ghajini Dharmatma in the film. The movie explores his battle with Aamir Khan, who played the role of Sanjay Singhania, after Ghajini murdered his fiancée, Kalpana (Asin), in cold blood.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In the 2001 epic film, Rawat played Deva, a feisty but loyal Sikh sepoy who joins Bhuvan's (Aamir Khan) local cricket team to fight against unfair British taxation.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 1999 action thriller film features Pradeep Rawat as Sultan, a ruthless and fearsome cross-border terrorist and arms smuggler. After he escapes police custody and causes the death of several officers, ACP Ajay Singh Rathod (Aamir Khan) tracks him down and has a major face-off.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Telugu action sports movie stars Pradeep Rawat as Bhikshu Yadhav. It follows two rival college student groups in Hyderabad, led by Prithvi (Nitin) and Shashank (Shashank), who settle their feuds through rugby. After the fearsome gangster acquires the deed to the college land, they put aside their rivalry and unite for their college.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Alongside Prabhas and Shriya Saran, Pradeep Rawat portrayed Ras Bihari in SS Rajamouli’s directorial. The story revolves around Sivaji, an adopted son who is separated from his mother and stepbrother during a coastal evacuation. It further explores his fight against injustice, earning the title Chatrapathi.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
The action drama features Rawat as Obul, a ruthless henchman who works under Vairam Dhanush, played by Aadhi Pinisetty. It follows Gana (Allu Arjun), an ex-military man who takes the law into his own hands to punish ruthless criminals escaping legal loopholes.