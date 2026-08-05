/Pradeep Rawat died at 74: Revisit the unforgettable roles that defined his career

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Telugu action sports movie stars Pradeep Rawat as Bhikshu Yadhav. It follows two rival college student groups in Hyderabad, led by Prithvi (Nitin) and Shashank (Shashank), who settle their feuds through rugby. After the fearsome gangster acquires the deed to the college land, they put aside their rivalry and unite for their college.