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Who is Shreya Kalra? Meet the social media star who lifted the Lock Upp 2 trophy

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 23:34 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 23:34 IST

Shreya Kalra finally became the winner of Lock Upp 2 after a journey marked by strong gameplay, fierce rivalries, and bold decisions to own her truth. Here's a look at her rise- from being an influencer to becoming a reality show TV winner.

Meet the Lock Upp 2 winner- Shreya Kalra
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(Photograph: Netflix)

Meet the Lock Upp 2 winner- Shreya Kalra

Lock Upp Season 2 has finally come to an end, with Shreya Kalra declared as the winner. From being a social media influencer to one of the most talked-about contestants in the house, Shreya’s journey was a rollercoaster of challenges, controversies, rivalries, and power-packed gameplay. By staying true to herself and owning her truth without any fear, Kalra has finally lifted the coveted trophy and taken home the cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Who is Shreya Kalra?
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(Photograph: Netflix)

Who is Shreya Kalra?

Shreya Kalra is an Indian social media influencer, content creator, actress, model, and reality TV star. She first rose to fame on TikTok and, after the app was banned in India, she built a strong following on Instagram and YouTube. Born on 14 January 1997 and raised in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, she holds an MBA degree. Kalra has carved out her niche with dance, lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment content.

Her Career
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(Photograph: Netflix)

Her Career

Shreya Kalra began her career as a digital creator, starting with dance and lip-sync videos on TikTok. She later gained recognition as a wildcard contestant on MTV Roadies Revolution in 2020. Over the years, she has appeared in several music videos, hosted digital shows such as The Society Season 2 alongside Munawar Faruqui, launched her podcast Don't Spill Too Much, and starred in a few mini-series on OTT.

Her gameplay
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(Photograph: Netflix)

Her gameplay

Shreya Kalra’s journey in Lock Upp 2 was marked by her calculated gameplay, fearless decisions, and remarkable resilience. Despite being repeatedly targeted by fellow contestants, she stayed focused on her strategy. From proving herself in tasks to standing her ground during conflicts, her gameplay has been widely praised on social media.

Major controversies and rivalries
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(Photograph: Netflix)

Major controversies and rivalries

The Lock Upp 2 winner was one of the season’s most talked-about contestants, not just for her gameplay but also for her major controversies and rivalries inside the house. She frequently clashed with contestants like Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, and Harshad Chopda and consistently found herself at the centre of the show’s biggest controversies.

After revealing a secret about Akanksha Chamola early in the show, that “she is bisexual,” the whole house turned against her, and Kalra took most of the backlash. She also continued her previous feud with Yogesh Rawat and Choudhary.

Viewers also witnessed Shreya Kalra’s clash with Shilpa Shinde during the game. In the heated argument, Shreya questioned Shilpa’s intentions and accused her of hiding her true stance, leading to one of the season’s most talked-about confrontations.

Despite the criticism and confrontations, she remained a strong player and gained attention to strengthen her position in the competition.

The Shreya Kalra Show
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(Photograph: Netflix)

The Shreya Kalra Show

Seeing her fearless gameplay and willingness to speak up for what she believed was right, Shreya Kalra quickly became one of the most popular contestants on Lock Upp 2. Her dominant presence and her take on the show's narrative led many fans to refer to the season as “The Shreya Kalra Show.”

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