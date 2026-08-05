/Who is Shreya Kalra? Meet the social media star who lifted the Lock Upp 2 trophy

The Lock Upp 2 winner was one of the season’s most talked-about contestants, not just for her gameplay but also for her major controversies and rivalries inside the house. She frequently clashed with contestants like Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, and Harshad Chopda and consistently found herself at the centre of the show’s biggest controversies.

After revealing a secret about Akanksha Chamola early in the show, that “she is bisexual,” the whole house turned against her, and Kalra took most of the backlash. She also continued her previous feud with Yogesh Rawat and Choudhary.

Viewers also witnessed Shreya Kalra’s clash with Shilpa Shinde during the game. In the heated argument, Shreya questioned Shilpa’s intentions and accused her of hiding her true stance, leading to one of the season’s most talked-about confrontations.

Despite the criticism and confrontations, she remained a strong player and gained attention to strengthen her position in the competition.