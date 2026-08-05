/Kajol's 52nd birthday special: 6 iconic fashion moments that became timeless trends

Kajol turned 52 on August 5. Apart from her performance in several blockbuster films, she has also given Bollywood some of its most memorable fashion moments. From college girl to aesthetic bride, her costumes became timeless trends.
Kajol's fashion legacy has never been about following trends; however, it has been about creating characters whose style felt authentic. Every outfit she wore reflected the personality of the woman she was portraying, whether it was Simran's effortless charm, Anjali's sporty confidence, Sonia's bold glamour or Zooni's graceful simplicity. Each wardrobe became an extension of the character itself and became trendy. On the occasion of her52nd birthday, here's a look at Kajol's influence, which goes far beyond memorable performances.
There is something timeless about Simran's green mehendi outfit in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The vibrant green lehenga paired with traditional jewellery captured the simplicity and elegance of a Punjabi pre-wedding celebration. Even decades after the film's release, brides continue to take inspiration from this look for their own mehendi ceremonies. It remains one of Bollywood's most recreated festive outfits.
While DDLJ is remembered for its romance, Simran's travel wardrobe also became iconic. The white shirt layered over the orange dress perfectly reflected her carefree European holiday, while the teal halter-neck dress added a modern touch that felt fresh for its time. These looks proved that effortless styling could be just as memorable as elaborate costumes and continue to inspire vacation fashion even today.
Kajol's character Anjali popularised the sporty college look. Oversized T-shirts, baggy track pants, sneakers, baseball caps and sporty sweatshirts became every young girl's wardrobe essential after the film was released. Kajol's tomboy look broke away from the glamorous heroine stereotype and showed that comfort and confidence could be just as stylish. Even today, Anjali's college wardrobe remains one of Bollywood's most recognisable fashion statements.
When Anjali appears in the second half of the film, audiences see a completely different side of her. Her peach bridal lehenga, soft makeup and elegant jewellery reflected her emotional transformation while maintaining her understated charm. At a time when bright red bridal wear dominated Bollywood, this pastel ensemble stood out and continues to inspire brides looking for timeless elegance.
Kajol surprised everyone with her striking wardrobe in the action film Gupt. As Sonia, she embraced sleek black outfits that perfectly complemented the film's suspenseful mood. The monochrome styling added mystery, confidence and sophistication to the character, proving that black could make just as powerful a statement as vibrant colours. The look remains one of Kajol's boldest style moments on screen.
As Zooni in Fanaa, Kajol brought understated elegance to the screen. Her beautifully embroidered Kashmiri shawls, cosy winter layers and soft pastel colour palette reflected both the beauty of Kashmir and the warmth of her character. Rather than relying on flashy costumes, Kajol's styling was focused on authenticity, making her wardrobe feel timeless. Even today, her winter looks continue to inspire ethnic and seasonal fashion.