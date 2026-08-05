/Kajol's 52nd birthday special: 6 iconic fashion moments that became timeless trends

Kajol's fashion legacy has never been about following trends; however, it has been about creating characters whose style felt authentic. Every outfit she wore reflected the personality of the woman she was portraying, whether it was Simran's effortless charm, Anjali's sporty confidence, Sonia's bold glamour or Zooni's graceful simplicity. Each wardrobe became an extension of the character itself and became trendy. On the occasion of her52nd birthday, here's a look at Kajol's influence, which goes far beyond memorable performances.