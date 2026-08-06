/From Jos Buttler to Kieron Pollard, 5 highest run-scorers in T20 cricket

From Kieron Pollard to Chris Gayle, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in T20s. This list also includes Jos Buttler, Alex Hales and David Warner
England's explosive batter Jos Buttler tops the list of batters with the most runs in T20s. In 522 matches, Buttler has scored 14,833 runs at an average of 35.48 and an explosive strike rate of 147.24. His tally also includes nine centuries and 106 half-centuries.
West Indies great Kieron Pollard ranks second on the all-time T20 run-scorers list, having amassed 14,803 runs in 746 matches at an average of 31.76 and a strike rate of 151.02, including two centuries and 70 half-centuries.
West Indies legend Chris Gayle is third on the list with 14,562 runs in 463 T20 matches. He boasts a strong average of 36.22 and a brilliant strike rate of 144.75, including 88 half-centuries.
Alex Hales, known for his explosive batting, is fourth on this list. In T20s, Hales has played 528 matches and scored 14,449 runs at an average of 29.91 and a strike rate of 144.51. His tally also includes seven centuries and 92 half-centuries.
Australia's David Warner is fifth with 14,284 runs in 439 T20 matches at an average of 37.29. His tally also includes 10 centuries and 118 half-centuries, with a best score of 135 not out.