/Before Awarapan 2: Jannat, Gangster, Murder 2- Stream these 6 Emraan Hashmi thrillers on OTT

Emraan Hashmi is set to make his return in his lover-boy era in the upcoming thriller Awarapan 2. Scheduled for August 14, the makers unveiled the trailer on August 6. As the 1-minute-25-second clip builds anticipation, revisit some of Emraan Hashmi’s most acclaimed thrillers on OTT.
Emraan Hashmi is set to feature in his upcoming film, Awarapan 2. On August 6 (Thursday), the makers unveiled the trailer for the film, showing the actor in his revenge avatar. Declaring that the "Emraan Hashmi era is back," the trailer has piqued anticipation around the film. Before witnessing Hashmi in the gritty avatar, here's a look at the best films of the actor that defined his career.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is one of the most popular movies starring Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film revolves around Simran (Kangana Ranaut), an alcoholic woman living in Seoul, South Korea, who is caught in a turbulent love triangle between her notorious gangster ex-lover, Daya (Shiney Ahuja), and Akash (Emraan Hashmi), a kind singer who helps her make a fresh start in life.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
The gritty crime thriller features Emraan Hashmi as Shoaib Khan alongside Ajay Devgn as Sultan Mirza. These two gangsters aim to create an image in the underworld and try their best to rule the city on their own terms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Hashmi is featured as Arjun Bhagawat, an ex-police officer, who is hired to trace missing sex workers in the psychological thriller. To catch the culprit, Arjun uses a poor college student named Reshma, who entered sex work to support her family, as bait, sending her to the suspect's address.
The movie garnered much acclaim for its narrative and songs. Hashmi plays Arjun Dixit, a charming gambler and conman who adopts a classic lover-boy persona to win over Zoya (Sonal Chauhan). However, a drastic turn comes when his deep obsession with massive wealth eventually pulls him into the dark and dangerous world of cricket match-fixing.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The mysterious thriller stars the actor as Jogi Parmar, a rugged small-town hustler who films local weddings and adult clips. While filming a political rally, he accidentally records the assassination of activist Dr Ahmadi. The government tries to cover it up, but Jogi initially tries to sell the footage to make money.
Where to watch: Netflix
The recently released movie features the actor as Mohammad Abbas Khan, who initially married Shazia Bano. Later, he conducts a second marriage without divorcing his first wife. The narrative explores Bano’s fight for financial maintenance after her prominent lawyer husband abandons her and ends their marriage with instant triple talaq.