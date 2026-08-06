/Before Awarapan 2: Jannat, Gangster, Murder 2- Stream these 6 Emraan Hashmi thrillers on OTT

Emraan Hashmi is set to feature in his upcoming film, Awarapan 2. On August 6 (Thursday), the makers unveiled the trailer for the film, showing the actor in his revenge avatar. Declaring that the "Emraan Hashmi era is back," the trailer has piqued anticipation around the film. Before witnessing Hashmi in the gritty avatar, here's a look at the best films of the actor that defined his career.