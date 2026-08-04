/Who is Sujatha Vijayakumar? The producer defending daughter Aarti in Ravi Mohan divorce battle

Tamil film producer Sujatha Vijayakumar is continuing to dominate headlines for her stance amid Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi's divorce battle. Here's a look at her and everything about the ongoing divorce controversy.
Amid the ongoing divorce controversy between actor Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, who is also the mother-in-law of the Ponniyin Selvan: I actor, has found herself at the centre of the debate. The discussion gained attention after Vijayakumar publicly defended her daughter and addressed several claims related to the legal separation proceedings. Here's everything to know about Sujatha Vijayakumar and her role in the controversy.
Sujatha Vijayakumar is a well-known film producer in Tamil cinema. She has done several notable projects, including Veerappu, Sivappathigaram, Adanga Maru, and Siren. She is the mother of Aarti Ravi and the mother-in-law of acclaimed actor Ravi Mohan.
Vijayakumar has been making headlines for her continued involvement in the ongoing divorce proceedings between her daughter, Aarti Ravi, and actor Ravi Mohan. From addressing multiple claims to defending Aarti in the case, her remarks have drawn significant attention from fans and the media.
In 2024, Ravi Mohan publicly announced his separation from Aarti after 15 years of marriage. Later, Aarti Ravi claimed that the divorce announcement made by her husband was done without her knowledge or consent, sparking buzz online. Following the news of their separation, rumours surfaced that the Tamil actor was dating singer and spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis.
Both parties filed a petition in family court as part of their divorce proceedings. They continue to appear regularly before the judicial officer at the Chennai Family Welfare Court to submit evidence and statements.
In May 2026, Keneeshaa Francis announced her exit from social media, citing intense online trolling. She shared a lengthy note on Instagram, announcing her decision to step back for the sake of her personal safety and peace.
Following Francis' announcement that she would be taking a break from social media, Ravi Mohan broke his silence on the turmoil surrounding his divorce. Addressing the criticism, cyberbullying, and ongoing divorce proceedings, the actor said that he will not act until he gets a divorce.
Aarti requested Rs 40 lakh per month as interim maintenance to cover household expenses, debt payments, and school fees. However, the court rejected the request and ordered Mohan to pay Rs 3 lakh per month to Aarti.
Sujatha Vijaykumar came into the spotlight to defend her daughter, holding a press meet where she clarified the financial details, saying that Aarti had not asked for Rs 40 lakh a month as maintenance for herself. She claimed, "Aarti didn’t ask for the 40 lakh as monthly maintenance for herself. We have a lot of debt that was caused by him, because of which the bank even issued a japti notice. The children now don’t have money for school fees, food, or tuition."
She broke down the financials, particularly regarding Aarti and Ravi’s sons, Aarav and Ayaan, and their schools. “The children have been studying in American schools. He enrolled them there. Their school fee is Rs 86 lakh annually, which the court has ordered him to pay. Similarly, he has been told to give Rs 3 lakh to Aarti and Rs 1 lakh per month to each kid. He also has to pay for the kids' extracurricular activities."
She also said that her daughter Aarti had never stopped Ravi Mohan from meeting the children and had herself approached the court to allow him to see them.
Following the recent statement about the meeting with the children, Ravi Mohan took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post. His story read, “Happy Friendship Day, my dearest people. Thank you for standing by me like true friends. It is unfortunate that some people continue to act in ways that amount to contempt of court."
He further added, “As for me, I want to make one thing clear: the 4 of us will not ever be in the same room together as long as I am alive. Stay happy always and choose your friends wisely.”