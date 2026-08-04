/Who is Sujatha Vijayakumar? The producer defending daughter Aarti in Ravi Mohan divorce battle

Aarti requested Rs 40 lakh per month as interim maintenance to cover household expenses, debt payments, and school fees. However, the court rejected the request and ordered Mohan to pay Rs 3 lakh per month to Aarti.

Sujatha Vijaykumar came into the spotlight to defend her daughter, holding a press meet where she clarified the financial details, saying that Aarti had not asked for Rs 40 lakh a month as maintenance for herself. She claimed, "Aarti didn’t ask for the 40 lakh as monthly maintenance for herself. We have a lot of debt that was caused by him, because of which the bank even issued a japti notice. The children now don’t have money for school fees, food, or tuition."

She broke down the financials, particularly regarding Aarti and Ravi’s sons, Aarav and Ayaan, and their schools. “The children have been studying in American schools. He enrolled them there. Their school fee is Rs 86 lakh annually, which the court has ordered him to pay. Similarly, he has been told to give Rs 3 lakh to Aarti and Rs 1 lakh per month to each kid. He also has to pay for the kids' extracurricular activities."

She also said that her daughter Aarti had never stopped Ravi Mohan from meeting the children and had herself approached the court to allow him to see them.