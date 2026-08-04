/Triple cosmic affair, universe's 'soft reboot', unfolds on August 12 - Eclipse, meteor shower and planetary parade

On the night of August 12, six planets are lining up in the sky. Again, being a dark night because of the new moon and the eclipse, the visibility is expected to be pretty clear. Mercury, Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will all be visible on the night. Although they won't be lined up, but scattered across the dawn sky. Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Mercury will be visible with the naked eye. Mercury will be very low on the horizon, so it might be difficult to see. Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope. The best time to watch them will be 60 to 90 minutes before sunrise. All in all, the three cosmic events will start in the evening and end by dawn.