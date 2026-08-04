/Arjun Rampal completes 25 years in Hindi cinema: A look at his most memorable performances

Arjun Rampal has built a successful career by showcasing his versatility and portraying a wide range of memorable characters. Over the past 25 years, he has earned love and appreciation from audiences for roles such as Mukesh Mehra in Om Shanti Om, Joseph Mascarenhas in Rock On!!, and many more. Instead of relying solely on his star image, Rampal has carved a unique space in the industry. As he completes 25 years in the film industry, let's look back at his journey, which has proven his talent and made him one of Bollywood's leading men.