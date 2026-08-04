/Arjun Rampal completes 25 years in Hindi cinema: A look at his most memorable performances

As Arjun Rampal completes 25 years in the film industry, here's a look at some of his most iconic roles that showcased his versatility and helped define his career.
Arjun Rampal has built a successful career by showcasing his versatility and portraying a wide range of memorable characters. Over the past 25 years, he has earned love and appreciation from audiences for roles such as Mukesh Mehra in Om Shanti Om, Joseph Mascarenhas in Rock On!!, and many more. Instead of relying solely on his star image, Rampal has carved a unique space in the industry. As he completes 25 years in the film industry, let's look back at his journey, which has proven his talent and made him one of Bollywood's leading men.
In this heist-thriller, Arjun Rampal plays one of the three visually impaired men who possess a sharp sense of awareness. This role highlighted his ability to take up challenging characters and pull them off with absolute ease.
In this comedy caper, Arjun Rampal played the role of an Indian military intelligence officer, Major Krishna Rao, who brings a wave of comedy when he arrives unannounced in the plot.
In the biographical crime drama, Arjun Rampal plays real-life gangster-turned-politician Arun Gavli, entering the gripping world of Mumbai’s underworld, Dagdi Chawl, and his rise as a rival to India’s most powerful crime boss, Dawood Ibrahim.
In this action-thriller, Arjun Rampal plays a fiery ex-Indian Army officer, stepping in as the team’s muscle. As one of four secretive officers sent to Pakistan on a covert mission, Rampal brings maturity to the role, making it shine even brighter.
Arjun Rampal as Mukesh Mehra impressed audiences with his ruthless and arrogant character. His cold demeanour, sharp confrontations, and unwavering pride as a powerful film producer made the role one of the film's most memorable performances.
In Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, Arjun Rampal played the key antagonist, ISI Major Iqbal. The actor sparked dread mainly through his chilling expressions and combat sequences, making Major Iqbal a standout.
Arjun Rampal made his acting debut with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, a musical romantic film in which he played Gaurav Saxena, a talented but financially struggling model. This debut release established him as a promising performer with the intent to explore himself as an actor.
Arjun Rampal delivered a career-defining performance in Rock On by stepping into the shoes of Joseph Mascarenhas, a proud lead guitarist of the rock band. This role earned him the prestigious National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and brought major focus on his versatility.
Rampal stars as Jai Mehta in this romantic drama. This release took place early in his career, earning him the nickname "soft-hearted chocolate boy."