/Lock Upp season 2: Most dramatic and viral moments that kept fans hooked

An explosive fight between Akanksha Choudhary and Shreya Kalra escalated during the digital canteen task. The conflict began when Shreya ordered food for Akanksha after asking her to apologise for her behaviour toward her. Akanksha refused and went to the screen to cancel the order. Shreya forcefully pulled Akanksha’s hand away from the screen, and in the chaos, Shreya’s nail accidentally scratched Akanksha’s forehead. Choudhary lost her temper, went into rage mode, spilt water on Shreya’s bed, and even commented on her love life, calling Shreya’s boyfriend her sugar daddy.