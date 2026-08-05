/Lock Upp season 2: Most dramatic and viral moments that kept fans hooked

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 19:39 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 19:39 IST
As Lock Upp Season 2 heads towards its grand finale on August 5, revisit the most dramatic clashes, shocking twists and viral moments that kept viewers entertained throughout.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Most dramatic moments of Lock Upp season 2
After weeks of intense rivalries, emotional confrontations, unexpected twists and high-voltage drama, Lock Upp Season 2 is all set to reach its grand finale on August 5 on Netflix. The reality show has kept viewers hooked with its mix of controversies, alliances and viral moments that dominated social media throughout the season. As the top 5 finalists Ram, Shivangi, Shilpa, Yogesh and Shreya battle it out for the coveted trophy, here's a look back at the most dramatic and talked-about moments that kept audiences glued to their screens.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Akanksha Chamola reveals divorce with Gaurav Khanna
On the premiere of the reality show, Akanksha Chamola shocked viewers by announcing that she and her husband, TV star Gaurav Khanna, were on the verge of separating after nearly 10 years of marriage. She also revealed that they had already been living apart for a year because of different lifestyles and compatibility differences.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Harshad Chopda sacrifices finale spot for Shivangi Joshi
At the ticket-to-finale task, Harshad Chopda became the first finalist after beating every other contestant in Lock Upp 2. During the task, Shreya Kalra was given the advantage of eliminating one contestant from the race, and she chose Shivangi Joshi. Later, Reteish Deshmukh gave Chopda a chance to swap his spot with Joshi, and he immediately accepted it and sacrificed his own game to make Shivangi Joshi the first finalist, getting eliminated in her place.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Shilpa Shinde's comments on Shivangi Joshi
During her conversation with Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde sparked widespread controversy by making personal and offensive remarks about fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi. Discussing her private life, Shinde mocked her public image and claimed that Shivangi gets romantically involved with every male lead or co-star on her shows.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra showdown
After the secret-spilling episode, Shreya questioned Shilpa’s sudden closeness to fellow inmate Akanksha Chaudhary, accusing Shilpa of hiding the fact that she knew Chaudhary would betray Kalra. This led to an explosive verbal showdown between Shinde and Kalra, breaking down their friendship.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Akanksha Choudhary vs Shreya Kalra
An explosive fight between Akanksha Choudhary and Shreya Kalra escalated during the digital canteen task. The conflict began when Shreya ordered food for Akanksha after asking her to apologise for her behaviour toward her. Akanksha refused and went to the screen to cancel the order. Shreya forcefully pulled Akanksha’s hand away from the screen, and in the chaos, Shreya’s nail accidentally scratched Akanksha’s forehead. Choudhary lost her temper, went into rage mode, spilt water on Shreya’s bed, and even commented on her love life, calling Shreya’s boyfriend her sugar daddy.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Shivangi Joshi 2.0
Initially entering the show as a quiet and soft-spoken girl, Shivangi Joshi transformed into Shivangi Joshi 2.0 within a few weeks into the show as she began confronting her feelings, performing strongly in the tasks, and revealing her biggest secret with resilience.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
The emotional confessions
One of the toughest days for the contestants was confessions day, when the host asked them to either keep their respective person’s secret hidden or reveal it to stay in the game. Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Pamela, and others opened up about deep psychological struggles, painful childhood trauma, and hidden personal challenges that moved everyone both inside and outside the show.