/Influencer killed on livestream: Mexican cartel boss' son asked dad to kill woman who broke up with him

Valeria Márquez, a beauty influencer who was shot dead during a TikTok livestream in 2025, fell victim to a cartel boss who ordered the killing because she had broken up with his son. The 23-year-old was inside her beauty salon in May when a gunman on a motorbike shot at her through the window. She collapsed live on video after gunshots to her chest and head. The video from the Beauty Lounge, in Zapopan, Western Mexico, went viral.

Mexican authorities have now claimed that Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala - known as “El R-1” - a senior figure in the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), was behind her death. Mexican Special Forces linked him to her death following his arrest on July 26 this year after a massive raid in Zapopan. They found forensic data and encrypted phone records as evidence that he had ordered the killing on live stream.

El R-1 also accused in the murder of Mayor Manzo

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He is also accused of ordering the assassination of a local Jalisco mayor who stood against the cartel’s extortion demands. "'El-R-1’ is identified as the main leader of ‘Los Rs’, one of the most violent criminal cells linked to the CJNG, with operations in Apatzingán, Uruapan, and Morelia, Michoacán, as well as in Jalisco,” Public Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch announced in a social media post. He added that they have found evidence that he was also behind Márquez's on-screen killing.

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The criminal cell coordinated "multiple violent acts in the region" on his orders, among which is "the tragic feminicide of Valeria Márquez, which occurred in May 2025 in Zapopan, Jalisco, a crime linked to Francisco, the victim’s former partner and Ramón Ángel’s son." Revealing the reason, Harfuch said that "R-1’s son had a romantic relationship with Valeria." He threatened her several times, and asked his father "to carry out the feminicide."