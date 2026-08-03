/Bombay High Court canteens inspected after judges question Maharashtra FDA's 'selective' crackdown

Mumbai:Maharashtra's sweeping food safety crackdown has taken an unprecedented turn, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspecting canteens inside the Bombay High Court after judges questioned whether the regulator was unfairly targeting private restaurants while sparing government-run establishments.

The inspections found violations at all three canteens, underscoring the court's observation that food safety standards must be enforced uniformly, irrespective of whether an establishment is privately or government-operated.

Why the High Court stepped in

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The inspections stem from hearings on petitions filed by restaurant and hotel owners challenging the FDA's recent suspension of licences as part of its statewide crackdown on food safety violations.

During the hearing, a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghugeand Justice Gautam Ankhadquestioned whether the regulator's enforcement drive was limited to private eateries while government and semi-government canteens escaped similar scrutiny.

The Bench observed that canteens operating inside institutions such as the High Court and Mantralaya serve judges, lawyers, government employees and members of the public, making compliance with food safety laws equally important.

The court directed the FDA to inspect canteens operating in government and semi-government establishments, including those within the Bombay High Court and Mantralaya, and submit its findings before the court.

What the FDA found

Acting on the court's directions, FDA teams inspected three canteens inside the Bombay High Court complex.

Two canteens were found operating without mandatory licences issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and were directed to immediately cease operations.

A third canteen, which possessed a valid FSSAI licence, was issued an improvement notice after inspectors identified hygiene and compliance deficiencies that require corrective action.

FDA assures court of uniform enforcement

Responding to the court's concerns, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundheassured the Bench that the regulator would extend its inspections to government and semi-government establishments and that no institution would be exempt from food safety laws.

Following the court's directions, the FDA informed the Bench that inspections had been conducted at the High Court canteens and said similar checks would be carried out at government establishments, including the Mantralaya canteen, as part of the ongoing statewide drive.

The commissioner maintained that the Food Safety and Standards Act applies equally to all food establishments, regardless of whether they are privately owned or run by government institutions.

Crackdown enters a new phase

Since taking charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe has led one of the state's most aggressive food safety campaigns, with inspections across restaurants, hotels, clubs and other food establishments.

Several businesses have faced licence suspensions or notices over alleged hygiene violations and non-compliance with food safety regulations.

The department says it has conducted 1,131 inspections across Maharashtra—averaging more than 20 inspections every day.



Officials say the drive has resulted in the seizure of food products worth Rs 50 crore, including 1.6 lakh litres of allegedly adulterated milk, suspension of licences of 56 restaurants and the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against organised gutkha syndicates.