/Who is Ruchika Singh, booked for using foul language against PM Modi at Jantar Mantar protests?

Two days after a complaint was filed against Ruchika Singh for allegedly using expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 23, Ruchika's mother reportedly told the salon owner that an apology letter had already been submitted to police officials.

“We have already given an apology letter to the police officials. We are very sorry about what has happened", Ruchika’s mother was quoted as saying by News18.

Expressway police station in Noida filed an FIR against Ruchika on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by a Ghaziabad resident over allegations that she used foul language against the Prime Minister during a protest organised at Jantar Mantar on July 23.

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The FIR was registered under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case is likely to be transferred to Delhi soon as the incident where it happened was at Jantar Mantar.

The complaint stated that her comments insulted the dignity of the Prime Minister's office and could spread disharmony and disturb public peace.

Who is Ruchika Singh?

As reported by various media organisations Ruchika Singh works at a salon and owns a house in Noida. Police said she is a resident of Sector 168 in the city.

She came to limelight after a video of her using abusive and objectionable language against the prime minister surfaced online and went viral.

The clip led to outrage and complaints being filed against her for the unparliamentary language she used for the PM.