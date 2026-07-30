/Kiara Advani reveals why she chose Toxic, says character offered her 'all the meat an actor longs for'

Kiara Advani is set to make a comeback to the big screen with Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash. The teaser, songs, and clips from the movie are out, and it has been receiving mixed reactions. But amid all of this, what was more shocking was seeing Kiara take up the bold avatar that she has chosen to play. Now, with the movie close to release, the actress, in an interview with Femina, has revealed why she said yes to Geetu Mohandas' movie. The fact that can't be ignored is how the movie is also facing backlash over the sexualization of women.

In the movie, Kiara is playing the role of Nadia. While details of her character have not been revealed. But she's seemingly playing a cabaret dancer and the love interest of Yash's character.

Why Kiara Advani chose to play the role of Nadia

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In an interview, Advani said, ‘’I don’t like stereotyping women,'' as she later explained the reason to be part of Mohandas' thrilling world. Adding further, the actress said she was drawn to the world of Toxic because she was fascinated with multi-layered narratives.

It was the director, who persuaded her to play the role, but Kiara was mesmerized with how fleshed out the character was.

“When I finally heard the narration, I was mesmerised by how well fleshed out this character was,” she recalls.

With the role that demanded emotional range, from madness to derangement, Advani said that the character offered her “all the meat an actor longs for.”

Saying that it had arrived exactly at the right moment in her journey, she said,“I felt I had reached a place in my career where I was confident enough to take on such a character.”

The world of Toxic is filled with ladies, and everyone plays a key role. Apart from Kiara, the other actors are: Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

In the same interview somewhere else, the actor, talked about her filmography and the role she has chosen. Commenting on that, the actress said,“I don’t like stereotyping women in a box,” she says.

“We are so much more than that, so why shouldn’t our characters be?”

What do we know about Toxic?

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, the movie is set to release in theatres on August 26. The film will release around a festive period that includes Varamahalakshmi, Onam, Eid, and Raksha Bandhan. Helmed by Mohandas, the film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in key roles.