/Yash’s net worth: How rich is the Toxic star? Inside his luxury properties and upcoming projects

Yash is set to release his epic saga, Toxic, in cinemas on March 19. Before the movie hits theatres, let's take a look at his remarkable journey from selling tea to delivering blockbuster hits like KGF. Here’s a breakdown of his net worth.
Yash's rise to stardom is nothing short of phenomenal. Following the massive success of the KGF franchise, Yash has received immense popularity and become a superstar often called a Rocking Star. Once again, the actor is making headlines for his upcoming film, Toxic, which will be released on March 19 in cinemas. But do you know the real struggle faced by Yash? From selling tea to serving astonishing blockbusters, let's take a look at the actor's journey and net worth in 2026.
Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Yash, is a prolific Indian actor who primarily works in Kannada cinema. Through esteemed performances, the actor has received several awards and accolades, including three Filmfare Awards South and five SIIMA Awards.
Allegedly, Yash left his home and his parents at the age of 16 to continue his cinema dream. But the circumstances did not lie in his fate, as he had only Rs 300 in his pocket while leaving home, which led him to do odd jobs like serving tea and earning a total of Rs 50 per day.
Yash began his acting career in the early 2000s, starting with the serial Uttarayana in 2004. Later, he gained popularity with Kannada television serials like Nanda Gokula, Male Billu, and Preethi Illada Mele after initially working in theatre.
Yash made his film debut in a supporting role in Jambada Hudugi (2007) before transitioning to leading roles. In 2008, Yash played the lead in Rocky, and he eventually found success with the romantic comedy Modalasala (2010).
Later came KGF, which marked a major turning point in Yash's acting career. He achieved massive stardom through his iconic role as Rocky in the franchise, Chapters 1 and 2, which went on to become a box office hit.
Yash's depiction of the intense, stylish gangster Rocky made him a household name across India. KGF: Chapter 1 was the first Kannada film to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide.
Once again, Yash is making the headlines as he is set to appear in a high-octane action thriller, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, releasing on March 19, 2026. The movie also features Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and many others.
The actor is also confirmed for the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trilogy. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Key roles include Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Arun Govil as Dashrath.
According to a report by Times Now, Yash has an estimated net worth of Rs 53 crore. His wealth and success stemmed from his remarkable and successful journey, which began with Rs 300 in his pocket and selling tea, and now he plays a major role in blockbuster hits.
Reportedly, Yash owns a lavish duplex in Bengaluru, located in the Prestige Golf Apartments, Windsor Manor. The property is estimated to be around Rs 4 crore, and it is said that his wife, Radhika Pandit, is the mastermind behind designing their home.
Yash, along with his wife, runs a foundation named Yasho Marga Foundation, a philanthropic initiative that focuses on rural development, water conservation projects, and supporting the film fraternity.