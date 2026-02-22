/Yash’s net worth: How rich is the Toxic star? Inside his luxury properties and upcoming projects

Allegedly, Yash left his home and his parents at the age of 16 to continue his cinema dream. But the circumstances did not lie in his fate, as he had only Rs 300 in his pocket while leaving home, which led him to do odd jobs like serving tea and earning a total of Rs 50 per day.

Yash began his acting career in the early 2000s, starting with the serial Uttarayana in 2004. Later, he gained popularity with Kannada television serials like Nanda Gokula, Male Billu, and Preethi Illada Mele after initially working in theatre.