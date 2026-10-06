/Terror threat, Article 370, Ram Mandir and more: 25 crises of PM Modi's 25 years in office | Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan

The chapter says Gujarat had long lived with caste and communal violence, with routine curfews in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat, and that three decades of governments failed to break the pattern. It cites the violence after Godhra in February 2002, which cost more than a thousand lives. The booklet claims Modi ended the cycle by mobilising the administration and making order non-negotiable, then shifting focus to investment, infrastructure and jobs. It says Gujarat has seen no violence on that scale in twenty-four years, followed by two decades of growth.