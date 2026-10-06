India is undergoing a massive transformation, from the world’s highest railway arch to futuristic airports, mega bridges, temples and convention centres. As BJP marks Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, explore 46 architectural and infra marvels showcasing the scale and ambition of a changing India.
As the BJP's month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan marks 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life and service, let's have a look at architectural and infrastructure projects across India.
From bridges spanning mighty rivers and tunnels cutting through the Himalayas to airports, ports, museums, memorials, temples, convention centres and futuristic urban projects, these are the architectural marvels you must know about.
Bogibeel Bridge, Assam
Stretching 4.94 km across the Brahmaputra, Bogibeel is India's longest rail-cum-road bridge. It connects Assam with the frontier areas of Arunachal Pradesh and has significantly reduced travel distances.
Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Assam
The 9.15-km bridge between Dhola and Sadiya was India's longest bridge over water when it opened in 2017. It provided upper Assam with a permanent road connection to eastern Arunachal Pradesh.
Atal Setu, Mumbai
The 21.8 km Sewri-Nhava Sheva crossing is India's longest bridge and longest sea bridge, with around 16.5 km built over water. It dramatically shortened the journey between south Mumbai and Nhava Sheva.
Chenab Rail Bridge, Jammu & Kashmir
Rising 359 metres above the Chenab riverbed, the 1,315-metre steel arch is the world's highest railway arch. It was inaugurated in June 2025.
Anji Khad Bridge, Jammu & Kashmir
India's first cable-stayed railway bridge stretches 725 metres across the Anji river valley and hangs 331 metres above the riverbed.
New Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu
India's first vertical-lift railway sea bridge restored the rail connection to Rameswaram. Its 72.5-metre navigational span can rise 17 metres to allow ships to pass.
Sudarshan Setu, Gujarat
The 2.32-km cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka ended the island's dependence on ferry-only access.
Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh
The 9.02-km tunnel under Rohtang Pass ended the prolonged winter isolation of Lahaul-Spiti and shortened the Manali-Sarchu route by 46 km.
Sela Tunnel, Arunachal Pradesh
The Sela Tunnel provides an all-weather route to Tawang through the high Himalayas, reducing dependence on a pass that can become inaccessible during heavy snowfall.
Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2, Bengaluru
Terminal 2 opened in November 2022 and doubled Bengaluru airport's annual passenger capacity from around 2.5 crore to five-six crore.
Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati
The new terminal increased Guwahati airport's annual capacity from 3.4 million passengers to more than 13 million.
Noida International Airport, Jewar
Phase 1 of the Jewar airport was built at a cost of Rs 11,200 crore and is intended to ease pressure on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport while serving western Uttar Pradesh.
Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, Kerala
Vizhinjam is described in the publication as India's first dedicated container trans-shipment port and first semi-automated one.
Kochi Water Metro, Kerala
India's first water metro uses 78 battery-electric hybrid boats connecting 38 terminals across 15 routes.
Namo Bharat, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS
The 82.15-km corridor is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System, designed for speeds of up to 180 km/h.
Namo Ghat and Varanasi Multi-Modal Terminal
Namo Ghat added viewing decks, heritage murals, a cafeteria and cruise berths to the Varanasi riverfront. The nearby multi-modal terminal shifted cargo movement towards the Ganga.
Swarnim Sankul, Gandhinagar
Swarnim Sankul brought Gujarat government departments together on one administrative campus, reducing the need for files to move across the city.
New Parliament Building, New Delhi
The triangular Parliament building was constructed in under 30 months and inaugurated in May 2023.
The new Lok Sabha has 888 seats, while the Rajya Sabha has 384, with space for 1,272 people during a joint sitting.
Central Vista, Kartavya Path, Kartavya Bhavan and Seva Teerth
The redevelopment brought together the ceremonial Kartavya Path and new administrative facilities, including Kartavya Bhavan and Seva Teerth.
Statue of Unity, Kevadia
At 182 metres, the Statue of Unity is the world's tallest statue.
National War Memorial, New Delhi
The memorial honours service personnel killed after Independence, with four concentric circles representing the Chakravyuh.
Did you know? The names of 25,942 personnel are engraved across 16 granite walls.
National Police Memorial, New Delhi
Dedicated in 2018, the memorial honours police personnel killed in the line of duty since Independence.
Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum, Bhuj
Spread across more than 470 acres, Smritivan commemorates victims of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and incorporates disaster-preparedness infrastructure.
Jallianwala Bagh Smarak Redevelopment, Amritsar
The renovated complex was dedicated in 2021 during the centenary period of the 1919 massacre.
Nalanda University, Rajgir
The new 455-acre Nalanda campus was inaugurated in 2024, with academic blocks, an amphitheatre and extensive water bodies.
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, New Delhi
Opened in 2022, the museum brings together the stories of India's Prime Ministers, regardless of political party.
Dandi Kutir Museum, Gandhinagar
Dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's life and teachings, Dandi Kutir is built around a 41-metre conical dome inspired by a heap of salt.
Tribal Freedom Fighters Museums
The programme was announced in the 2019-20 Union Budget and is dedicated to tribal participation in India's freedom struggle.
The first houses opened in November 2021; four of a proposed eleven were inaugurated by 2026, each sited at a place of tribal resistance and paired with 15 November as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.
National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal
The complex is being developed beside the ancient Harappan dockyard at Lothal and is intended to showcase around 4,500 years of India's maritime history.
Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar
Phase 1 of Mahatma Mandir was built in just nine months, creating large column-free halls on a nearly 40-acre campus.
Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
Inaugurated in 2023, Bharat Mandapam was India's largest exhibition and convention centre when it opened.
Yashobhoomi, Dwarka
Phase 1 added more than 1.07 lakh square metres of exhibition space, with convention rooms capable of seating more than 11,000 delegates.
Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Varanasi
The convention centre is shaped like a Shivalinga and wrapped in 108 aluminium rudraksha elements.
Sardar Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
The Narendra Modi Stadium has a seating capacity of around 1,32,000, making it the world's largest cricket ground by seating.
Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad
The riverfront redevelopment transformed an 11.25-km stretch into a public promenade, with 205 hectares of riverbank reclaimed for civic spaces.
Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad
The historic 15th-century reservoir was redeveloped into a pedestrian-friendly public space with attractions including a zoo, toy train and children's city.
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Varanasi
The corridor connects the Kashi Vishwanath temple directly with Lalita Ghat, creating a continuous route between the Ganga and the shrine.
Shri Mahakal Lok, Ujjain
The 900-metre stone procession route features 108 sandstone pillars depicting Shiva's Ananda Tandava.
Kedarnath Redevelopment and Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi
Following the 2013 floods, Kedarnath was rebuilt with a disaster-resilient approach, including the Adi Shankaracharya statue and meditation caves.
Shri Somnath Temple Precinct, Gujarat
The redevelopment includes a 1.48-km Samudra Darshan Path along the Arabian Sea and improvements to the historic temple precinct.
Maa Ambaji Temple and Town Development, Gujarat
The Shakti Corridor connects the temple, Gabbar Parvat and Mansarovar, alongside new pilgrim infrastructure.
Maa Tripura Sundari Temple, Tripura
The temple precinct features a "51 Shakti Peethas" Park with replicas representing the traditional Shakti Peetha sites.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya
The temple was inaugurated during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in January 2024 following the Supreme Court's 2019 judgement in the Ayodhya case.
GIFT City, Gujarat
Gujarat International Finance Tec-City was planned as a greenfield smart city and became India's first working International Financial Services Centre.
Dholera Special Investment Region, Gujarat
Dholera is being developed as a greenfield industrial city where infrastructure such as roads, water, power and fibre is planned before large-scale development.
Charanka Solar Park, Gujarat
Inaugurated in 2012 and expanded in stages, Charanka pioneered a shared model for utility-scale solar development.