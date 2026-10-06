Bogibeel Bridge, Assam

Stretching 4.94 km across the Brahmaputra, Bogibeel is India's longest rail-cum-road bridge. It connects Assam with the frontier areas of Arunachal Pradesh and has significantly reduced travel distances.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Assam

The 9.15-km bridge between Dhola and Sadiya was India's longest bridge over water when it opened in 2017. It provided upper Assam with a permanent road connection to eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Atal Setu, Mumbai

The 21.8 km Sewri-Nhava Sheva crossing is India's longest bridge and longest sea bridge, with around 16.5 km built over water. It dramatically shortened the journey between south Mumbai and Nhava Sheva.

Chenab Rail Bridge, Jammu & Kashmir

Rising 359 metres above the Chenab riverbed, the 1,315-metre steel arch is the world's highest railway arch. It was inaugurated in June 2025.

Anji Khad Bridge, Jammu & Kashmir

India's first cable-stayed railway bridge stretches 725 metres across the Anji river valley and hangs 331 metres above the riverbed.

New Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu

India's first vertical-lift railway sea bridge restored the rail connection to Rameswaram. Its 72.5-metre navigational span can rise 17 metres to allow ships to pass.

Sudarshan Setu, Gujarat

The 2.32-km cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka ended the island's dependence on ferry-only access.