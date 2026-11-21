From Aamir Khan to Alia Bhatt and Vikrant Massey, these Bollywood stars have turned producers to back fresh yet compelling stories, support emerging talent and showcase their creative vision beyond acting.
In recent years, the Indian film industry has witnessed a growing trend among the stars who are stepping beyond their on-screen roles to become storytellers and producers. By establishing their own production banners, the Bollywood actors are backing unconventional projects and giving promising filmmakers an opportunity to bring their ideas to the screen.
The film Lagaan was initially rejected when director Ashutosh Gowariker pitched it as a risky period film and sports film. However, Aamir Khan's faith in the script’s emotional core was so strong that he founded Aamir Khan Productions to ensure the film wouldn’t be diluted. The film became a major commercial hit, an international success, and even earned an Academy Award nomination, becoming a shining example of actor-led filmmaking.
After the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey launched his own label, Homemade Stories, betting on subtle storytelling. Massey's adaptation of Divya Prakash Dubey's popular novel, Musafir Cafe, was dedicated to capturing the charm and emotional depth of the source material while celebrating heartfelt, character-driven drama.
At the peak of her career, Anushka Sharma launched her own production house, Clean Slate Filmz, with her brother Karnesh Sharma. She didn't begin with a safe, traditional entertainer, but with an edgy, edge-of-your-seat highway thriller called NH10. The film was produced in a clean manner with Phantom Films on a tight budget and went on to make a handsome profit, proving that big stars could help promote genre films with their production debuts.
After a few big films to her name, Deepika Padukone took the plunge into making films with her own company, Ka Productions, beginning with Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Padukone told the story with sensitivity and grace. She used her star power to ensure that a story of resilience reached a wide mainstream audience, along with a vital social issue.
Alia Bhatt made her debut as a producer with Darlings, backing debut director Jasmeet K. Reen's film under her production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment. Bhatt balanced dark comedy with social realism, recognised the project's unique charm, and took it straight to a global audience on Netflix. The move earned widespread critical acclaim and became one of the most-watched Indian originals in the world.
R Madhavan embarks on a journey as a producer with Tricolour Films, with one clear goal in mind: to bring to life the extraordinary story of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan not only produced and acted in the project, but also wrote and directed it in Hindi, Tamil and English. Strong word-of-mouth from audiences helped the film become a box-office success and win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.
After winning the National Award, Kriti Sanon launched her own film production house, Blue Butterfly Films, and backed the mystery thriller Do Patti, directed by Kanika Dhillon. Sanon took on the demanding responsibilities of a leading lady, proving that modern leading ladies can control the creative process from casting to scale and release, and truly own the show.