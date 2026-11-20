Equipped on the Rafale, MBDA's Meteor missile uses a throttleable ramjet motor to sustain Mach 4 speeds and create a massive no-escape zone. A two-way data link and jamming-resistant active radar make it lethal against agile jets and drones.
Developed by European defence consortium MBDA, the Meteor is a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile engineered to dominate modern aerial combat. Weighing 190 kilograms and measuring 3.7 metres in length, this precision weapon equips top fighter jets including the Dassault Rafale.
Unlike conventional air-to-air missiles that burn out their rocket fuel early and glide toward targets, the Meteor features a solid-fuel, variable-flow ducted rocket. This advanced ramjet motor breathes atmospheric oxygen and actively throttles thrust mid-flight to conserve energy for the final attack.
Speed Because the ramjet engine regulates fuel flow throughout the entire engagement, the missile maintains blistering speeds exceeding Mach 4, or roughly 4,900 kilometres per hour. It retains maximum kinetic energy right until impact, preventing agile enemy aircraft from outrunning it at long range.
This continuous propulsion creates a No-Escape Zone exceeding 60 kilometres, several times larger than traditional medium-range missiles. Once an enemy fighter enters this zone within the missile's 200-kilometre operational reach, evasive manoeuvres become nearly impossible.
The Meteor stays constantly connected to the battlespace through a secure two-way data link. The launch pilot—or even third-party airborne radar networks—can send mid-course target updates or reassign targets mid-flight while the missile transmits real-time fuel and lock status back.
Warfare In its terminal phase, an active radar seeker locks onto the target with extreme precision. Built to operate in dense electronic warfare environments, the guidance system resists jamming while tracking everything from agile fighter jets to small unmanned aerial vehicles and low-flying cruise missiles.
Priced at roughly USD 2 million per unit, the Meteor has become the premier long-range standard for 13 nations, including India and France. In November 2026, the missile also completed its first internal weapons bay jettison trials from the F-35B Lightning II, expanding its stealth fleet reach.