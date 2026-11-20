OTT releases this Friday come with an exciting lineup of movies and series across various streaming platforms. Take a look at the curated list below and plan your upcoming weekend accordingly.
Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Several exciting films and series are arriving on OTT platforms, from the return of Bhuvan Bam with Dhindora Season 2 to the fantasy adventures of Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3. Here's a look at what's coming on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee 5 and other platforms.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The third season of fantasy adventure, which is based on Rick Riordan's The Titan's Curse, follows Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he embarks on a dangerous quest to rescue Annabeth and protect the world of Greek gods and demigods.
Where to watch: Netflix
Bhuvan Bam returns with the second season of his popular comedy-drama, bringing back the much-loved characters from the BB Ki Vines universe. The story follows Titu Mama as he deals with an ₹11 crore loss and tries to mend his relationship with his in-laws, only to find himself caught in a fresh round of hilarious chaos.
Where to watch: Zee 5
This romantic family drama follows Asmani (Prasanna Bisht), an aspiring cricketer, and Manas (Danesh Razvi), a musician chasing his dreams. Their lives take an unexpected turn when an unplanned pregnancy forces them to rethink their ambitions, relationship and responsibilities.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
The Tamil romantic thriller stars Ashok Selvan as Suriya and Preity Mukhundhan as Iyal, a newly married couple who leave their corporate jobs to start a new life by opening a vintage homestay in a hill-station bungalow. However, their dream soon turns into a nightmare when a powerful local figure threatens their lives and tries to take over their property.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Based on Alex Mírez's popular Wattpad novel, this Spanish thriller follows Jude Derry (Irene Balmes), who enrols at an elite university with a secret mission to uncover the truth behind her brother's death. Her investigation leads her to the wealthy Cash brothers, Aegan (Gleb Abrosimov), Adrik (Pau Simon) and Aleixandre (Pablo Scapigliati), drawing her into a dangerous web of romance, revenge, betrayal and hidden secrets.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Brazilian drama focuses on Vicentina (Rejane Faria), a 75-year-old retired teacher who struggles to cope with the death of her son, Wesley, in a tragic bus accident. When evidence suggests that he may have deliberately caused the crash, she sets out to meet the victims' families and apologise on his behalf.
Where to watch: Netflix
This Tamil romantic drama follows Mano (Aegan), a young man who uses poetry to express his feelings and navigate the complexities of love and relationships. As he gets a second chance at love with Nivi (Femina George), his past relationship and insecurities threaten to affect their bond.
Where to watch: Netflix
This animated fantasy comedy features Ali Wong as Lilith, Stephanie Hsu as Margot and Amanda Seyfried as Cinderella. The film follows Lilith as she accidentally turns her sister into a frog, putting the kingdom in danger. She must team up with Cinderella to save the kingdom, repair their strained relationship, and set things right.