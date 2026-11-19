For the longest time, skincare and beauty were largely perceived as categories meant for women. That perception, however, has steadily evolved, with men becoming increasingly conscious of their grooming routines and the products they use. And some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry are not just endorsing products in this space, but stepping in as entrepreneurs to build brands of their own. From skincare and haircare to body washes and everyday grooming essentials, these actors are bringing their own perspectives to a category that is growing rapidly. Here's a look at some familiar faces making their mark in the men's personal care business.