From fitness and fashion to skincare and body care, these ventures by the men's of Indian cinema reflect a growing shift in how men approach self-care, with grooming becoming an increasingly everyday part of the conversation.
For the longest time, skincare and beauty were largely perceived as categories meant for women. That perception, however, has steadily evolved, with men becoming increasingly conscious of their grooming routines and the products they use. And some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry are not just endorsing products in this space, but stepping in as entrepreneurs to build brands of their own. From skincare and haircare to body washes and everyday grooming essentials, these actors are bringing their own perspectives to a category that is growing rapidly. Here's a look at some familiar faces making their mark in the men's personal care business.
Ranveer Singh is the latest to join the growing list of actor entrepreneurs in the men's grooming space with the launch of H.I.M (Handsome Indian Man), a personal care brand co-founded with entrepreneur Aman Gupta. Designed for Indian skin and climatic conditions, the brand's debut range includes products across face, body and hair care, from face wash and moisturiser to sunscreen, body wash and haircare essentials. With H.I.M, Ranveer is stepping beyond the world of films and endorsements to enter the personal care business as a co-founder.
Ranbir Kapoor has entered the personal care space with Flux Theory, a body-care and shower-care brand he has founded alongside Advay Jhunjhunwala and venture-building platform Think9. The brand's initial range features five body washes, each developed around a distinct fragrance, personality and skin-care benefit, including hydration, cleansing and exfoliation. With Flux Theory, Ranbir is looking to bring a fresh perspective to an everyday shower routine, turning a functional ritual into a more personalised experience.
Vijay Deverakonda has also ventured into skincare with Unhype, a functional skincare brand he has co-founded and helped build. Designed with Indian skin and everyday environmental conditions in mind, the brand focuses on factors such as heat, humidity, pollution and hard water. Vijay has been closely involved in the development and testing of the products, making Unhype a venture that goes beyond a conventional celebrity association.
Tiger Shroff, the action superstar known for his athleticism, fitness and distinctive screen presence, was among the early actors to venture into the lifestyle business with Prowl, launched in 2018. The brand was built around an active lifestyle, reflecting Tiger's own passion for fitness and movement. Over the years, Prowl has expanded its offerings, moving beyond activewear and lifestyle products into men's grooming and personal care, with everyday essentials such as face washes, sunscreens and body care products, along with pocket fragrances. The brand continues to evolve, bringing together fitness, lifestyle and grooming under one umbrella.