Aditya Kashyap, played by Shahid Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali's cult-favourite romantic comedy, is one of Bollywood's most beloved on-screen male characters. Initially portraying a wealthy businessman who is heartbroken and struggling to find a purpose in life, Aditya slowly comes out of his shell after meeting the lively and talkative Geet Dhillon (Kareena Kapoor Khan) on a train journey.

His life changes as he goes from being quiet to someone who learns to live freely without worrying about what society thinks. However, it is the way he treats Geet that truly wins hearts and is admired the most by the girls who also want an Aditya in their lives. Whether it is listening to her endless chatter or patiently dealing with her crazy behaviour, Aditya's nature and unconditional support make him one of Bollywood's pookie characters.