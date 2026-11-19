On International Men's Day, take a look at Bollywood's pookie characters who have won over audiences over the years and made women yearn for a partner like them in real life.
While many people are familiar with International Women's Day, not everyone pays attention to the special day dedicated to men. Celebrated every year on November 19, International Men's Day is an occasion to appreciate the men who make a difference in the lives of their loved ones and in society. Focusing on Bollywood, there are plenty of male characters who stand out and have won hearts over the years with their soft side, adorable gestures, and unconditional love, striking a chord with audiences and leaving women wishing for the same kind of romance in real life. On this special occasion, here's a look at some of Bollywood's most lovable pookie characters.
Aditya Kashyap, played by Shahid Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali's cult-favourite romantic comedy, is one of Bollywood's most beloved on-screen male characters. Initially portraying a wealthy businessman who is heartbroken and struggling to find a purpose in life, Aditya slowly comes out of his shell after meeting the lively and talkative Geet Dhillon (Kareena Kapoor Khan) on a train journey.
His life changes as he goes from being quiet to someone who learns to live freely without worrying about what society thinks. However, it is the way he treats Geet that truly wins hearts and is admired the most by the girls who also want an Aditya in their lives. Whether it is listening to her endless chatter or patiently dealing with her crazy behaviour, Aditya's nature and unconditional support make him one of Bollywood's pookie characters.
Prem, played by Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's family dramas Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain, is one of the most lovable on-screen male characters. Known for his cheerful personality, playful nature, and deep love for his family, Prem is the kind of man who makes everyone around him feel special. In Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, his sweet banter and affectionate gestures with Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) stand out, while in Hum Saath-Saath Hain, his caring nature and putting his family's happiness above his own make him a timeless green-flag character.
Irrfan Khan's Rana Chaudhary is one of Bollywood's most relatable on-screen male characters. A taxi service owner who gets caught up in the chaotic lives of Piku (Deepika Padukone) and her father, Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan), during their journey from Delhi to Kolkata. Despite being caught between the constant arguments of the father-daughter duo, he handles their tantrums with humour and calmness. His subtle affection for Piku makes him stand out. Even years after Irrfan's demise, Rana still holds a special place in many hearts, making him one of the most deserving names on Bollywood's pookie characters list.
Rocky Randhawa, played by Ranveer Singh, is another fan-favourite onscreen male character. Coming from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rocky initially appears to be a loud, masculine man who loves showing off, but beneath that personality is someone with a big heart and a green-flag side, which comes through clearly after he meets Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), who brings out his caring and sensitive side. From standing up for Rani to embracing her little things, Rocky shows that love is all about acceptance and compromise.
Shah Rukh Khan's Raj is one of the most beloved green-flag characters of all time. He is first introduced as a carefree young man who enjoys teasing Simran (Kajol), but after falling in love with her, he gradually opens up to his caring and romantic side. By respecting her family's wishes, standing up for her, and refusing to elope because he wants her father Chaudhary Baldev Singh's acceptance, Raj proves that love is not about winning someone over, but also about respecting and supporting their own choices.
Rohit, played by Saif Ali Khan, is another lovable green-flag character. Coming from a completely different family and having an opposite personality, Rohit falls for Naina (Preity Zinta) and accepts her just the way she is. Despite her complicated and reserved nature and impulsive mood swings, he never tries to change her or make her feel different. Instead, he appreciates her flaws, stands by her and makes an effort to bring a smile to her face. His playful charm and ability to love Naina immensely make him a true pookie.