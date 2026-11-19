Playing GTA 6 in India on day one requires a PS5 or Xbox Series X, with setups starting around Rs 1 lakh including the Rs 5,999 game. Gamers waiting for the future PC release face estimated hardware build costs exceeding Rs 1,10,000.
Grand Theft Auto VI launches on 19 November 2026 exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Because Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed a Windows PC release date, Indian players must currently invest in console hardware to play on day one.
Before buying hardware, gamers must account for the software itself, which requires up to 212 GB of storage space. In India, the Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999, while the digital-only Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499.
Buying a new PlayStation 5 Slim represents the most straightforward entry point for Indian players. Following recent retail price adjustments, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition sells for Rs 64,990, while the Disc Edition is listed at Rs 69,985.
Gamers preferring the Xbox ecosystem face comparable upfront hardware costs. The flagship Xbox Series X retails between Rs 55,990 and Rs 74,999 in India, offering 12 teraflops of graphical power and 1 TB of internal storage.
For players seeking maximum console visuals with PSSR upscaling, the PlayStation 5 Pro remains unlaunched officially in India. Grey-market imports of the 2 TB console currently cost between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1,19,990 without an official Sony warranty.
Gamers waiting for the anticipated PC port must prepare for steep component expenses. Industry analysts estimate a smooth 1440p experience will require an RTX 4070-class GPU and 32 GB of RAM, pushing custom Indian PC builds to roughly Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,90,000.
Combining a new PS5 Slim Disc console, the Standard Edition game, and an essential power backup unit brings a complete day-one Indian setup to roughly Rs 91,983. Ultra-tier 4K PC enthusiasts building flagship rigs should expect to spend upwards of Rs 2,50,000.