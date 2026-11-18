Prince William received a grand Bollywood-style welcome at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office in Mumbai during his India visit. He was hosted by Karan Johar along with superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
Prince William got a Dharma-style welcome from none other than Bollywood's renowned producer Karan Johar, who along with his superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed the royalty.The Prince of Wales visited the Dharma Productions office in Mumbai as part of his India trip, where he was greeted with warmth, smiles and a true Bollywood-style reception.
In the picture, Karan was seen having a chat with Prince William, as he told him about Bollywood and more. In a statement later, Johar reflected on hosting the Prince.'
“We can proudly say that a man of his prestige, reputation and warm heart chose our office, Dharma Productions, to visit. He came to our office, and we felt truly honoured and very proud,” he said.
“There was a lot of discussion about cricket as well, particularly because Saif comes from such a strong cricketing lineage. We had so many things in common, and there were several interesting discussions,” Johar also shared.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are often called Bollywood royalty, given Khan's royal background of Pataudi. And for the special event, Karan brought his friends, Saif and Kareena. The trio was seen posing with the royal.
They later also had a chat at Johar's office, where the royalty was served sweets and other Indian delicacies.
Prince William's India visit got a full Bollywood touch as he visited Johar's office in Mumbai, which has produced several hit and classic movies of Indian cinema. To give William a glimpse of it, Karan made sure that some of his iconic films were showcased and performed in front of him. After the performance, Johar and William posed with the performers.
The Prince and Princess of Wales started their third day with a visit to the Chanakya School of Craft, where they met the directors of the school and also did a few fun activities. For the first outing, Kate wore a red dress with matching heels, while William wore a formal attire of black pants and grey jacket with white shirt.