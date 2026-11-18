In the picture, Karan was seen having a chat with Prince William, as he told him about Bollywood and more. In a statement later, Johar reflected on hosting the Prince.'

“We can proudly say that a man of his prestige, reputation and warm heart chose our office, Dharma Productions, to visit. He came to our office, and we felt truly honoured and very proud,” he said.

“There was a lot of discussion about cricket as well, particularly because Saif comes from such a strong cricketing lineage. We had so many things in common, and there were several interesting discussions,” Johar also shared.