XRF machines, acid tests and fire assays check gold purity differently. While XRF offers quick surface readings and acid tests provide estimates, fire assay remains the more reliable method for determining actual gold content.
Gold purity can be checked using different methods, including X-ray fluorescence (XRF), chemical acid testing and fire assay. Each method has different capabilities, accuracy levels and limitations, making the choice of test important when checking potentially adulterated jewellery.
An XRF analyser uses X-rays to identify the elements present in a gold sample and estimate their concentrations without cutting or melting the jewellery. It provides rapid results, making it useful for preliminary purity checks, but its readings mainly represent the material near the tested surface.
The traditional acid test uses a touchstone to create a metal streak, which is compared with known gold samples before applying testing acids. It can indicate approximate karatage, but results depend on the tester's experience and may not reveal the composition of the entire ornament.
Fire assay, also known as cupellation, is an established laboratory method used to determine the actual gold content of an alloy. It involves removing a small sample from the jewellery, separating gold from other metals through a controlled process and measuring the remaining gold, making it destructive but highly accurate.
XRF primarily measures the surface composition, which may differ from the gold content inside an ornament. BIS guidelines caution that surface readings may not represent average purity, particularly in handcrafted jewellery containing soldered components or different metal combinations.
BIS recognises fire assay under Indian Standard IS 1418 as the reference method for determining gold content in jewellery and bullion. Its consumer-testing guidelines describe XRF as a preliminary, non-destructive method and fire assay as the more accurate method for confirming actual gold purity.
XRF is useful for quick, non-destructive screening, while acid testing offers only an approximate indication of karatage. If you suspect adulteration or need a definitive purity assessment, approach a BIS-recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centre and request a fire assay test.