XRF technology can estimate gold purity without cutting or melting jewellery. However, it mainly tests the surface, so professional laboratory testing may be necessary to confirm the actual gold content throughout an ornament.
Yes, gold jewellery can be checked without cutting, scratching or melting it using X-ray fluorescence (XRF) technology. The technique analyses the elements present in a sample and estimates its metal composition without destroying the ornament.
An XRF analyser directs X-rays towards the gold surface, causing its atoms to emit secondary X-rays known as fluorescence. The machine measures these signals to identify elements such as gold, silver, copper and nickel and estimate their concentrations.
Professional handheld and benchtop XRF analysers can provide metal-composition readings within seconds, depending on the instrument and testing conditions. This makes the technology useful for jewellery shops, laboratories and gold-testing centres that need quick, non-destructive assessments.
XRF primarily examines the surface of the tested jewellery, so its reading may not represent the composition of the entire ornament. Plating, soldered joints, surface treatments and hidden metal combinations can affect results, making a single reading insufficient to confirm overall purity.
In India, consumers can approach BIS-recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centres for professional gold purity testing. These centres use prescribed testing procedures, including XRF for preliminary assessment and fire assay where a more definitive measurement is required.
Unlike XRF, fire assay is a destructive laboratory technique that involves removing a sample from the jewellery and separating gold from other metals. It is widely used to determine actual gold content more accurately, but the tested portion cannot be returned in its original form.
Choose XRF when you want a quick assessment without damaging your jewellery, but do not treat its reading as a guarantee of the entire ornament's purity. If you suspect adulteration or need a definitive result, request professional testing through a BIS-recognised centre and understand whether sampling is necessary.