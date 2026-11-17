Check whether your gold is 22K or 18K by looking for 916 or 750 purity marks, verifying its BIS hallmark and HUID, and using professional testing methods to confirm its actual gold content.
The easiest way to distinguish 22-karat and 18-karat gold is to check the purity marking stamped on the jewellery. A 22K ornament carries the 916 mark, indicating 91.6 per cent gold, while 18K gold carries the 750 mark, indicating 75 per cent gold.
Genuine BIS-hallmarked gold jewellery in India carries three essential markings: the BIS logo, the purity grade and a six-digit alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number. Use a magnifying glass to locate these small engravings, which are generally stamped on an inconspicuous part of the ornament.
Open the official BIS Care app and select the Verify HUID feature to check the jewellery's identification number. The app displays details including purity, article type, jeweller and assaying centre, while digital upgrades introduced in June 2026 also provide photographs and recorded weight for comparison.
Magnets, vinegar and visual inspection are commonly suggested as home gold-testing methods, but none can reliably establish whether an ornament is 22K or 18K. Gold-plated jewellery and mixed-metal articles can produce misleading results, so do not rely on household tests to confirm purity.
Jewellers and testing centres commonly use X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysers to estimate the metal composition of gold without damaging the surface. However, BIS guidelines warn that XRF measures surface gold content, which may not represent the purity of the entire ornament.
Consumers can take hallmarked or unhallmarked jewellery to a BIS-recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centre for purity testing. XRF provides a preliminary assessment, while fire assay is a destructive testing method widely used to determine actual gold content more accurately.
If hallmarked jewellery is found to have lower purity than declared, BIS rules provide for compensation equivalent to twice the calculated value of the purity shortfall, along with testing charges. Always collect a proper purchase invoice showing purity, net weight and other charges, and verify the HUID before making payment.