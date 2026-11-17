Buying gold jewellery in India? Understand making charges, wastage, GST, stone weight, purity and other costs that increase your final bill before you pay.
The gold rate displayed at a jewellery showroom is not necessarily the final amount you will pay. Making charges, wastage, stone weight, taxes and other costs can significantly increase your jewellery bill.
The price of jewellery depends on its gold purity, with 22K containing approximately 91.6 per cent gold and 18K containing 75 per cent. Since higher-purity gold contains more precious metal, 22K jewellery generally costs more than 18K jewellery of the same net gold weight at comparable rates.
Jewellers charge making fees for converting gold into finished ornaments through designing, cutting, shaping and polishing. These charges may be calculated as a percentage of the gold value or as a fixed amount per gram, depending on the jeweller and design.
Wastage charges account for gold lost during manufacturing processes such as cutting, filing and shaping ornaments. However, the amount charged varies between jewellers and designs, so buyers should ask how wastage is calculated and whether it is already included in the making charges.
Diamond, gemstone and other decorative elements add to the overall price of jewellery, but their weight should not be confused with the actual gold content. Check the gross weight and net precious-metal weight separately, as BIS requires invoices for hallmarked jewellery to specify the net weight of the precious metal.
Under the CBIC's GST clarification, retail sales of gold jewellery attract 3 per cent GST on the total transaction value, including making charges, whether these charges are shown separately or not. The 5 per cent GST applicable to certain job-work services should not be confused with the tax charged on the final retail jewellery purchase.
Compare the gold rate, purity, net weight, making charges, wastage and stone costs before accepting the final quotation. BIS requires invoices for hallmarked jewellery to mention the article description, net precious-metal weight, purity in carat and fineness, and hallmarking charges, helping buyers check what they are paying for.