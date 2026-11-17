Robert Pattinson has been named as the next James Bond, making him the seventh actor to headline the film franchise following Daniel Craig's departure. While Sean Connery famously defined the role on the big screen, screen history actually counts 9 actors who have played 007.
Nine actors have portrayed James Bond across screen history—seven in the main canonical film series, including the newly announced 007 Robert Pattinson and two in non-Eon adaptations. While Sean Connery is attributed as the first actor to play James Bond on screen, in reality it was actor Barry Nelson who played the famous spy in Card Sense Jimmy Bond- a live 1-hour CBS television adaptation of Casino Royale. Apart from Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig also made the spy famous. However, there were other actors who played the 007 agent on screen.
Films (6 official, 7 total): Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), and the unofficial Never Say Never Again (1983).
Sean Connery is often considered the blueprint when it comes to playing Bond. Debuting at 32, Connery fused physical menace with effortless tailoring—establishing the tuxedo silhouette, the Aston Martin DB5, and the dry one-liner that defined 1960s cool.
Film (1): On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969).
George Lazenby is often considered as the one-film anomaly. An Australian former model with no major acting credits, Lazenby debuted at 29 (the youngest official Bond) and delivered a surprisingly vulnerable, emotional 007 in the franchise's most tragic ending. Lazenby is now the oldest living actor to have played Bond.
Films (7): Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), and A View to a Kill (1985).
Perhaps the most popular James Bond after Connery, Moore brought a distinct style of his own while playing the spy. Taking over at 45 and retiring at 57 (the oldest actor to play the part), Moore pivoted 007 into lighter, globe-trotting camp and gadget-heavy spectacle.
Films (2): The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989).
The gritty course-correction. A classically trained Shakespearean actor, Dalton stripped away the campy quips to restore Ian Fleming's cold, brooding, and ruthless intelligence operative—arriving 17 years ahead of the dark realism audiences later embraced.
Films (4): GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002).
The sleek 1990s revival. Blending Connery's edge with Moore's polish, Brosnan modernised Bond for the post-Cold War blockbuster era before invisible cars and CGI excesses forced a reboot.
Films (5): Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021).
The blunt instrument. Holding the role for a record 15 continuous years, Craig's blond, bruised, emotionally scarred Bond introduced serialised storytelling and became the first incarnation to die on screen.
Before Connery played the role on the big screen, there was another actor who played Bond on screen—and the only American. Nelson played "Card Sense Jimmy Bond" in a live 1-hour CBS television adaptation of Casino Royale opposite Peter Lorre as Le Chiffre.
Ian Fleming's original dream casting, Niven finally played an older, retired Sir James Bond in the chaotic 1967 satirical spoof Casino Royale (released the same year as Connery's You Only Live Twice).
Film (1 announced): Untitled Bond 26
Announced on November 16, 2026 by Amazon MGM Studios, Pattinson is the seventh official 007, bringing arthouse credibility and The Batman franchise stature to a new creative era.