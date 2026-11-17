Films (6 official, 7 total): Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), and the unofficial Never Say Never Again (1983).



Sean Connery is often considered the blueprint when it comes to playing Bond. Debuting at 32, Connery fused physical menace with effortless tailoring—establishing the tuxedo silhouette, the Aston Martin DB5, and the dry one-liner that defined 1960s cool.