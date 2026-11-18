On Tuesday, Mumbai hosted the prestigious Earthshot Prize 2026 for the first time, bringing together several global and Bollywood stars under one roof. From elegant ensembles to glamorous statements, here's a look at the celebrities who aced the green-carpet fashion game.
The 6th annual Earthshot Prize Awards made a spectacular India debut in Mumbai on November 17 (Tuesday). Celebrating the global event, several stars, including Alia Bhatt, Simone Ashley, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh and others, lit up the green carpet with glamour, Indian design and conscious fashion. Hosted by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, the star-studded gala saw Bollywood’s finest and international icons deliver unforgettable fashion moments.
Hosted by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who set the sartorial tone for the evening in a bespoke black Manish Malhotra bandhgala and a vermilion-red Mahima Mahajan Banarasi Anarkali.
Commanding attention in vintage-inspired opulence, Alia Bhatt chose a dramatic strapless black-and-antique-gold ensemble with intricate embroidery designed by Ritu Kumar. Styled with a sleek centre-parted bun, a delicate black neck scarf, statement gold ear cuffs, and an ornate armlet (bajuband), she struck the perfect balance between regal heritage and modern red-carpet drama.
Filmmaker Karan Johar brought his signature style to the green carpet. He opted for a classic all-black tuxedo, adding a striking twist with broad metallic silver lapels. He completed the formal look with a black bow tie, glasses and polished shoes. Karan also hosted the prestigious ceremony with the royal founders, Prince William and Princess Catherine (Kate), the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek also made an appearance at the awards function. He wore a classic black tailored tuxedo with broad satin peak lapels. He paired it with a white shirt and a slim black necktie, keeping the look sharp and understated.
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley radiated pure sunshine in a heavily embellished mustard-gold halter-neck lehenga set by Manish Malhotra. Featuring intricate floral embroidery, jewel-toned fringe detailing along the blouse hem, and a flattering mermaid-cut skirt, she kept her styling razor-sharp with sleek, straight hair and dewy, bronzed makeup.
Blending structured tailoring with fluid draping, Bhumi Pednekar wore a cream and brown intricately embroidered peplum corset top with delicate spaghetti straps, paired with a rich, draped plum-purple skirt. Voluminous waves and sculptural gold ear cuffs completed her fusion-couture appearance.
Living up to her fashion-icon status, Sonam Kapoor championed rich artisanal layering in a custom creation by Anamika Khanna. She paired a forest-green floral-printed saree with a plush, emerald velvet longline jacket featuring antique-gold embroidered cuffs, elevating the regal look with a statement emerald-and-polki choker.
Making a bold, modern statement, Mira Kapoor stepped out in a striking cobalt-blue draped ensemble. Featuring structured shoulders, dramatic waist cutouts cinched with a tonal fabric buckle, and a flowing cape detail, her vibrant silhouette stood out effortlessly against the green carpet.
Bringing sleek, contemporary glamour to traditional drapes, Rakul Preet Singh stunned in a black pre-draped saree illuminated by shimmering wavy patterns in bronze and gold. Paired with a structured black strapless corset blouse, soft-glam makeup, and minimal diamond-and-emerald drop earrings, her look was effortless sophistication.
New Zealand’s former prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, poses on the green carpet during the Earthshot Prize Awards Night. She wore a beautiful, colourful dress with pink and green floral prints and fringe detailing across the bodice.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai with his family. He looked sharp in a dark navy-blue bandhgala with intricate gold embellishments and detailed buttons. His wife, Anjali Tendulkar, chose a floor-length burgundy sequined gown, while daughter Sara drew attention in a black embellished gown with sheer floral lace detailing. Daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok wore a red floor-length gown with an off-shoulder neckline and delicate lace detailing.
South African actress and Earthshot Prize ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha looked stunning in a beautiful mint green lehenga with a matching dupatta. She completed the look with statement jewellery, especially a necklace.
British pop group Take That also attended the star-studded Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai. Band members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen made a stylish appearance on the green carpet and posed together for the paparazzi.