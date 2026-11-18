Three of the world's most powerful leaders are converging in China's Shenzhen, with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin set to hold their first formal trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC summit.

The diplomatic build-up has already produced striking images, from Xi personally welcoming Trump at the airport and Putin's arrival ceremony to a moment when Trump and Putin shook hands as Xi watched. The three leaders also came together at the welcome banquet, offering a glimpse of the diplomacy and symbolism surrounding the much-anticipated talks.

With the Ukraine war, US-China tensions, sanctions, trade and nuclear security looming over the international landscape, the meeting could carry implications well beyond the Asia-Pacific region. Here is a look at the key moments leading up to the Trump-Xi-Putin summit.