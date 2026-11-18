Trump, Xi and Putin are set to hold their first formal trilateral meeting at APEC 2026 in China. From Xi's personal welcome to Trump to Putin's arrival and the leaders' banquet encounter, here are the key moments ahead of the high-stakes talks.
Three of the world's most powerful leaders are converging in China's Shenzhen, with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin set to hold their first formal trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC summit.
The diplomatic build-up has already produced striking images, from Xi personally welcoming Trump at the airport and Putin's arrival ceremony to a moment when Trump and Putin shook hands as Xi watched. The three leaders also came together at the welcome banquet, offering a glimpse of the diplomacy and symbolism surrounding the much-anticipated talks.
With the Ukraine war, US-China tensions, sanctions, trade and nuclear security looming over the international landscape, the meeting could carry implications well beyond the Asia-Pacific region. Here is a look at the key moments leading up to the Trump-Xi-Putin summit.
US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as China’s President Xi Jinping looks on before the welcome banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on November 18, 2026.
The APEC welcome banquet brought the three leaders together ahead of their scheduled trilateral meeting, adding to the anticipation surrounding their first formal three-way summit.
A Chinese honour guard stands in formation beside Air Force One, which carried Trump to Shenzhen.
Xi Jinping embraced US President Donald Trump at Shenzhen airport on Wednesday, before the two men walked together to their cars. At the welcome ceremony, both countries' national anthems were played as fighter jets flew overhead, trailing coloured vapour. It is believed to be the first personal welcome of a foreign leader by a Chinese paramount leader in decades.
Xi Jinping was already on the red carpet when Donald Trump stepped off Air Force One in Shenzhen on Wednesday. The two men embraced, then walked to their cars past performers waving pom-poms. The welcome stood out among arrivals at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting. It came ahead of Thursday's trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first formal summit of the three leaders, whose agenda has not been made clear. The talks have raised fears of a carve-up into new "spheres of influence."
Scroll down for pictures that trace the build-up, from the airport tarmac to the APEC stage and the dinner table.
While Trump received a personal welcome from the Chinese supreme leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin received a very different, some might say less enthusiastic welcome from Xi.
Instead of a personal welcome from the Chinese President, Putin was met by Cai Qi, Xi's right-hand man.
Chinese President Xi Jinping raises a glass during the welcome banquet for leaders attending the 2026 APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. Xi hosted the gathering ahead of the leaders' meeting, using his address to highlight Shenzhen's transformation into an international economic and innovation hub.
"I have often said that to see a thousand years of China, one should visit Xi’an; to see five hundred years of China, one should visit Beijing; and to see a hundred years of China, one should visit Shanghai. Today, I would like to say to you all: to see fifty years of China, come to Shenzhen."
“Shenzhen is a place with a rich history. In 1978, when I first came to Shenzhen, it was still a small fishing village. More than 40 years have passed in the blink of an eye, and now it is filled with high-rise buildings and bustling traffic. The changes are truly remarkable.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the opening ceremony of the APEC CEO summit 2026 in Shenzhen, called for partnership rather than isolation and said he expected a "big potential benefit" from the trilateral meeting, arguing that dialogue and cooperation were needed amid rising geopolitical and economic risks.
He also claimed that Western sanctions linked to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine had “failed.”
Leaders attending the 2026 APEC summit pose for an official group photograph in Shenzhen on November 18. The gathering brings together representatives from across the Asia-Pacific region, with Trump, Xi and Putin among the prominent figures attending the summit.
Xi Jinping told Donald Trump he hoped their talks would help advance a "constructive, strategic and stable relationship" between China and the US, based on "respect, fairness and reciprocity", according to China's state news agency Xinhua. Xi also recalled Trump's personal welcome at the airport during his visit to the US in September, saying China's own welcome for the US president reflected its tradition of reciprocity.
"When I visited the United States in September this year, President Trump and his wife made a special trip to the airport to welcome me, and a grand welcoming ceremony was held," Xi said, according to Xinhua. "China is a nation of courtesy, with a tradition of reciprocity. I welcome you back to China and look forward to exchanging in-depth views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the global landscape, so as to advance a constructive, strategic and stable relationship between China and the US based on respect, fairness and reciprocity."
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have held five tête-à-tête meetings this year, one of them by video link. Xi urged closer ties and called for the two countries' governments, legislatures, militaries and political parties to use their existing exchange mechanisms.