Adam Driver turns 43 on November 19. To mark the occasion, here's a curated list of five of his best films, from Marriage Story and House of Gucci to Ferrari, that you can watch on OTT platforms.
Adam Driver is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors, known for his powerful performances and his ability to portray a wide range of characters. Over the years, he has earned recognition for films such as Marriage Story, House of Gucci and Ferrari, among several others. On his 43rd birthday, take a look at five of his best films that you can stream on various OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Noah Baumbach, this emotional drama follows Charlie (Adam Driver), a theatre director, and his wife Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) as they navigate a painful divorce while trying to maintain a healthy relationship with their young son. Adam Driver's esteemed performance earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In this crime drama, the actor plays Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the Gucci fashion empire, who falls in love with and marries Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). As Maurizio rises within the family business, their relationship unravels, leading to a troubled marriage.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Michael Mann's biographical drama, Adam plays automobile entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari during a difficult period in his life, when his company faces financial trouble and his marriage to Laura (Penélope Cruz) hits a rough patch.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Noah Baumbach, this comedy-drama stars the lead actor as Jack Gladney, a college professor whose comfortable family life turns chaotic after a chemical spill triggers an airborne toxic event in their town.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This sci-fi action thriller features Adam as Mills, a pilot who crash-lands on an unknown planet after a space mission goes wrong. He soon discovers that the planet is Earth, 65 million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the land.