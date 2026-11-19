Sushmita Sen turns 50 on November 19. From winning the Miss Universe crown to becoming a Bollywood star, the actress has built her wealth despite slowing down in her acting career in the past few years. Here's a look at her net worth.
Sushmita Sen was once one of the most familiar faces in Bollywood, winning hearts with films such as Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? However, the actress gradually stepped away from the limelight, making only occasional appearances before returning to OTT platforms with projects such as Aarya and Taali. While she may not be seen as often on the big screen today, her income goes beyond acting. On her birthday, here's a look at her earnings, which stem from her several business ventures and brand endorsements, from OTT projects and more.
Sushmita Sen first entered the spotlight in 1994, when she won the Miss India title, beating that year's favourite Aishwarya Rai in the competition. She went on to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant in Manila, Philippines, where she became the first Indian woman to win the prestigious crown. The victory brought her international recognition and opened doors to many other opportunities.
After winning the Miss Universe crown, the actress made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with her first film, Dastak. In Mahesh Bhatt's directorial, she played a role inspired by her real life alongside Sharad Kapoor, Mukul Dev and Manoj Bajpayee. She went on to appear in films such as Zor, Biwi No. 1 and Sirf Tum, gradually establishing a niche for herself in the industry. Her performance in David Dhawan's comedy romance opposite Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor went far beyond expectations and earned her immense love and respect.
After a long break from films, Sushmita returned in 2020 with the web series Aarya. As Aarya, the actress received an overwhelmingly positive response and returned to the spotlight. She later appeared in Taali, where she played transgender activist Gauri Sawant. These projects helped her reconnect with audiences and continue her acting career on OTT platforms.
Apart from acting, Sushmita has also ventured into entrepreneurship. She founded Tantra Entertainment in 2005 and later launched the beauty pageant I Am She in 2009, giving Indian contestants a chance to compete at Miss Universe. She has also been associated with RENÉE Jewellers, a Dubai-based luxury jewellery brand originally started by her mother, Subhra Sen. Sushmita is a part-owner and brand ambassador of the company.
Sushmita has built an empire for herself. From business ventures and brand endorsements to OTT projects, the actress has an estimated net worth of Rs 100 crore, as reported by NDTV.