Sushmita Sen was once one of the most familiar faces in Bollywood, winning hearts with films such as Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? However, the actress gradually stepped away from the limelight, making only occasional appearances before returning to OTT platforms with projects such as Aarya and Taali. While she may not be seen as often on the big screen today, her income goes beyond acting. On her birthday, here's a look at her earnings, which stem from her several business ventures and brand endorsements, from OTT projects and more.