Rajkumar Hirani has delivered several cult-favourite projects that still strike a chord with audiences even decades later. On his birthday, here's a look at some of his best creations that are must-revisits.
Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema, known for his distinctive storytelling that blends humour, emotion, and meaningful social messages. From making a splash with his directorial debut, Munna Bhai MBBS, to delivering blockbusters like 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, he has consistently made films that entertain while leaving a lasting impression over the years. On his birthday, here's a look at some of his best projects that are definitely a must-revisit.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The filmmaker made his directorial debut with this comedy-drama, which went on to become one of Bollywood's most beloved films. Starring Sanjay Dutt as Murli Prasad Sharma, aka Munna Bhai, alongside Arshad Warsi as his loyal friend Circuit, the film won hearts with its warm storyline. It follows a local goon who pretends to be a doctor to fulfil his father's dream.
As he enters medical college, Munna's life becomes chaotic as he struggles to balance his real identity with his fake medical career while treating patients. Its memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and feel-good premise earned it immense love from audiences and made it a cult favourite.
Where to watch: Netflix and JioHostar
Delivering another blockbuster hit, Hirani directed the biographical comedy-drama, with Ranbir Kapoor starring as Sanjay Dutt. The film traces the highs and lows of Sanjay's life, from his Bollywood debut and struggles with drug addiction to his relationships, legal troubles, and time in prison. It also stars Paresh Rawal as his father, Sunil Dutt, and Vicky Kaushal as his close friend Kamli.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is one of Hirani's big blockbusters, which still holds a special place among fans. Starring Aamir Khan as Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad, aka Rancho, alongside R Madhavan as Farhan Qureshi and Sharman Joshi as Raju Rastogi, the film follows three engineering students who share a strong bond and face struggles during their years in engineering college. The three rekindle years later and discover the truth about Rancho's life.
The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as Pia and Boman Irani as the strict college director, Viru Sahastrabuddhe.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starring Aamir Khan as an alien named PK, who lands on Earth and loses the device that helps him communicate with his spaceship. The film follows his journey as he tries to find it, and while wandering around and seeking help, he meets Jaggu (Anushka Sharma), a journalist who decides to help him recover the missing device. As the two embark on this journey, PK begins questioning religious practices and age-old traditions, leading to several chaotic situations.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Rajkumar Hirani makes his OTT debut as a creator and producer with this comedy-thriller, directed by Avinash Arun. The series follows Pritam, a young hacker played by Vir Hirani, who teams up with Pedro, an old-school cop portrayed by Arshad Warsi, to investigate a high-profile kidnapping case. It also stars Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Satyadeep Mishra in key roles.