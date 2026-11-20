Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with this comedy-drama, which went on to become one of Bollywood's most beloved films. Starring Sanjay Dutt as Murli Prasad Sharma, aka Munna Bhai, alongside Arshad Warsi as his loyal friend Circuit, the film won hearts with its warm storyline. It follows a local goon who pretends to be a doctor to fulfil his father's dream.

As he enters medical college, Munna's life becomes chaotic as he struggles to balance his real identity with his fake medical career while treating patients. Its memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and feel-good premise earned it immense love from audiences and made it a cult favourite.