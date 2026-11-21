Helen turns 88 on November 21. From iconic cabaret numbers to memorable supporting roles, revisit the films that showcased the veteran actress's versatility and made her a Bollywood favourite.
Veteran actress Helen is much more than Bollywood's celebrated cabaret queen. While her electrifying dance numbers made her a household name, her ability to step into different roles, whether as a supporting actress or a dancer, showcased her versatility and skills over the years. From glamorous nightclub performances to memorable supporting roles, she carved a special place for herself in Hindi cinema and in the hearts of millions. On her birthday, take a look back at some of the films that highlighted her acting and unforgettable dance performances, which continue to be loved by audiences even today.
The 1979 action drama, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, features Helen in a supporting role as Suzy, who falls in love with Shamsher (Vinod Khanna) and marries him. However, she is eventually left to raise their son on her own. Helen gave a memorable performance in the film and earned praise from both critics and audiences. One of the popular songs featuring her was “Mathe Ki Bindiya Bole," which is still played at events and celebrations and remains a favourite among many fans.
Featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, Helen played Kamini, a nightclub dancer who gets entangled in a dangerous mission involving Don. Her unmatched charm and versatile screen presence made her character memorable over the years. Her song “Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana” remains one of her most popular performances and an iconic Bollywood dance number that continues to entertain audiences even today.
Helen plays Kitty Kelly, a woman stranded on a deserted island with a group of strangers after a plane crash. Sharing the screen with Manoj Kumar, Mehmood, Nanda, and Pran, her esteemed performance and unforgettable personality earned her more attention in the film industry. Some evergreen songs, such as “Jaan Pehechaan Ho," “Aayega Kaun Yahan” and “Gumnaam Hai Koi," featuring Helen's electrifying dance performances, highlight her charm and energy and became memorable.
Helen played Ruby, a dancer who performs at the hotel where Rocky (Shammi Kapoor) works as a drummer. Although she played a supporting character, the actress drew attention with her graceful moves and magnetic screen presence alongside Kapoor in the song “O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan,” which became one of Bollywood’s most beloved classics.
The actress had no role beyond her cameo appearance, but performing on the popular track “Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu,” sung by Geeta Dutt, gave her a breakthrough and helped establish her as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated artists.
Another memorable performance by Helen came in this 1971 romantic drama, where she played Monica, a cabaret dancer in Bombay who performed at a nightclub and stole the spotlight with her electrifying performance in the iconic song “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” with Asha Bhosle's unforgettable vocals. The song remains one of the most celebrated dance numbers.