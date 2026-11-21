Veteran actress Helen is much more than Bollywood's celebrated cabaret queen. While her electrifying dance numbers made her a household name, her ability to step into different roles, whether as a supporting actress or a dancer, showcased her versatility and skills over the years. From glamorous nightclub performances to memorable supporting roles, she carved a special place for herself in Hindi cinema and in the hearts of millions. On her birthday, take a look back at some of the films that highlighted her acting and unforgettable dance performances, which continue to be loved by audiences even today.