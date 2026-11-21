Raashii Khanna, a dynamic performer that she is, has not only established her footing in Hindi cinema with releases like Madras Cafe, The Sabarmati Report, Yodha, Farzi, and others, but has also stepped into Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema with titles such as Aranmanai 4, Tholi Prema, Villain, Bengal Tiger, Adanga Maru, Bhramam and several others.