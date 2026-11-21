From Mrunal Thakur to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raashii Khanna, take a look at these actresses who are breaking language barriers and exploring diverse roles across India's regional film industries.
Gone are the days when actresses were confined to a single film industry or language. Today, several female stars are breaking linguistic barriers and exploring opportunities across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, and Hindi cinema. From Mrunal Thakur and Raashii Khanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here's a look at actresses who are making their mark in regional films and winning audiences across industries.
Raashii Khanna, a dynamic performer that she is, has not only established her footing in Hindi cinema with releases like Madras Cafe, The Sabarmati Report, Yodha, Farzi, and others, but has also stepped into Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema with titles such as Aranmanai 4, Tholi Prema, Villain, Bengal Tiger, Adanga Maru, Bhramam and several others.
Mrunal Thakur has established herself as a pan-Indian actress by working across Marathi cinema with films like Hello Nandan, Vittit Dandu, Surajya and venturing into Hindi cinema with Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, Jersey, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and others. The actress also paved her way in Telugu cinema with the hit Sita Ramam, The Family Star, Dacoit: A Love Story, and several others.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has earned the title of a versatile powerhouse by proving her range across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. The actress has played pivotal roles in a string of releases, including Eega, Anjaan, Ye Maaya Chesave, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, The Family Man, and several others.
Taapsee Pannu has often made selective film choices, but she has also ensured those choices leave a mark. Whether it’s exploring herself as an actress in Hindi cinema through Chashme Baddoor, Manmarziyaan, Hasseen Dillruba, or Thappad, among others, or continuing that exploration in South Indian cinema with releases like Jhummandi Naadam, Aadukalam, Vastadu Naa Raju, Veera, Vaandhaan Vendraan, and others.
Wamiqa Gabbi has made it big in Hindi, South Indian cinema, as well as Punjabi cinema with titles including Ishq Brandy, Ishq Haazir Hai, Bhale Manchi Roju, Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam, Godha, 83, Khufiya, Bhooth Bangla, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and several others, all while winning hearts across languages.