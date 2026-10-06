/US midterm elections 2026 | Land, water and power lines: List of US towns pushed back against AI data centres

US towns are using referendums, zoning fights, and petitions to resist massive AI data centres over land, water, and power demands. The towns which have voted include Port Washington (WI), Augusta (MI), Coweta (GA), and Kansas towns.
US towns are increasingly pushing back against massive AI data centre developments through local referendums, zoning fights, and protests over staggering land, water, and electricity demands. According to several reports, communities across the United States are utilising local governance tools to challenge fast-tracked tech infrastructure.
Voted to become the first town in the nation to pass a referendum restricting AI data centre developments, requiring voter approval for large tax incentives exceeding $10 million ,following a proposed $15 billion campus project. The move came as facilities can consume up to 5 million gallons of water daily for cooling, equivalent to a city of 50,000 people, often exacerbating local drought conditions.
Residents overwhelmingly rejected a land rezoning proposal (roughly 90 per cent voting against it) that would have converted land previously reserved for homes and farming into an industrial space for a data centre. This would have affected water and agricultural activities in the area.
Residents organised massive petition drives to force a county referendum against a large 831-acre data centre rezoned from rural conservation, citing sediment runoff into local rivers and surging power costs.
Local ballot measures have targeted high-impact data centres with explicit bans or caps tied directly to extreme electricity consumption thresholds (such as limiting usage to under 25 megawatts).