/25 ideas that changed governance in India: From GIFT City to IN-SPACe

What was wrong: Rural water schemes were built and handed over by the state, but villagers had little role in planning or management. Maintenance depended on government departments, and many systems fell into disrepair.

What was intended: WASMO was created to put villages in charge. Village Pani Samitis would plan schemes, supervise construction, operate them and collect money for upkeep, with women required to participate in leadership.

What changed/resulted: Local ownership helped schemes last. The model was later institutionalised nationally through Village Water and Sanitation Committees/Pani Samitis under the Jal Jeevan Mission.