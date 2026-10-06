/Prime Minister Modi's 25 key reforms in India: From Gujarat’s water revolution to national transformations

Sector by sector, India rewrote rules that had kept foreign capital at arm’s length, allowing up to 100% foreign direct investment through the automatic route in most sectors, with over 90% of inflows arriving this way without files moving through Delhi. Defence was opened to 74% automatically, telecom to 100%, insurance to 74% and then fully in 2025, and space to 100% across specified activities. Between 2014 and 2025, India attracted a record $748.78 billion in FDI—143% more than in the previous eleven years—while the number of source countries rose from 89 to 112 and annual inflows more than doubled from $36.05 billion to $81.04 billion.